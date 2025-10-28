US Revokes Wole Soyinka’s Visa Amid Trump Criticism

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has revealed that the United States government revoked his visa last week, effectively barring him from entering the country. The 1986 Nobel Prize winner for Literature disclosed this development on Tuesday during a media briefing at Kongi’s Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos Island.

The 91-year-old literary icon told journalists he received formal notification from the US Consulate in Lagos through a letter dated October 23, 2025, informing him that his B1/B2 non-immigrant visa had been permanently cancelled. Speaking candidly about the situation, Soyinka said he felt compelled to hold the press conference so Americans expecting him at various events wouldn’t waste their time.

“I have no visa; I am banned, obviously, from the United States. And if you want to see me, you know where to find me,” the renowned playwright stated matter-of-factly.

The timing of this revocation appears significant. Soyinka has remained a vocal critic of President Donald Trump throughout both his terms in office, and he speculated that his recent comments comparing Trump to former Ugandan dictator Idi Amin might have prompted action from US authorities. This wouldn’t be Soyinka’s first symbolic rejection of American policies under Trump’s leadership, though. Back in 2016, following Trump’s first electoral victory, Soyinka destroyed his US green card as a form of personal protest against what he viewed as divisive and discriminatory leadership.

According to the official letter from the US Consulate General in Lagos, which Soyinka displayed to journalists, the visa was revoked pursuant to US Department of State regulations. However, the specific grounds for the action remain unclear. The literary giant says he’s puzzled by the decision, noting he has no criminal record or history of legal violations in the United States that would typically warrant such measures.

Soyinka disclosed that the consulate had earlier invited him for a visa revalidation interview, which he chose to ignore. The October letter subsequently requested he visit the consulate so his visa could be officially stamped as cancelled permanently. True to form, Soyinka’s response was characteristically defiant. “I will not go there to help them do it,” he declared.

Despite the revocation, the professor maintained there were no hard feelings on his part. He emphasized he would continue welcoming Americans to his home if they had legitimate business with him, distinguishing between his disagreements with government policy and his relationships with individual Americans. This stance reflects Soyinka’s long-held position as a global citizen who speaks against injustice wherever he sees it, regardless of the personal consequences.

The Trump administration has made visa revocations a notable feature of its broader immigration crackdown, particularly targeting individuals who have been outspoken on controversial issues. For Soyinka, who has enjoyed decades of cordial relations with American academic and literary circles, this development marks a dramatic shift in his relationship with the country where he once held permanent residency.

When asked whether he’d consider returning to the United States should circumstances change, the elderly author responded with characteristic humor, referencing his advanced age. Still, he didn’t completely close the door on future visits, though he made it clear he wouldn’t be the one initiating any reconciliation. There’s nothing he’s looking for there, he noted.

The Nobel laureate’s latest novel, “Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth,” a satirical examination of corruption in Nigeria, was published in 2021. He continues to be an active voice in global literary and political discourse from his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Soyinka concluded his remarks by urging people everywhere to stand against discrimination and injustice. “Silence in the face of prejudice,” he observed, “is as dangerous as the act itself.”