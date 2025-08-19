US Revokes Thousands of Student Visas Over Legal Violations

The United States has canceled more than 6,000 visas held by international students, according to a confirmation from the State Department.

Officials say the move targets individuals who violated American law, primarily through criminal acts like assault, burglary, and driving under the influence.

A smaller number of revocations, between 200 and 300, were tied to provisions in immigration law related to national security. The department cited “support for terrorism” but did not provide specific details on what actions prompted these cancellations. This comes amid a broader administration effort to increase scrutiny on foreign students, which has included enhanced screening and social media checks during the visa application process.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers earlier this year that the government would continue to cancel visas for those who disrupt higher education institutions. The policy has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic legislators, who argue it undermines due process and unfairly targets certain groups.

With over 1.1 million international students in the US, these revocations represent a small fraction of the total. But for those affected, the decision carries significant consequences, cutting short their academic plans and barring them from the country.