US Releases Strike Footage Following Nigeria Operation

The United States Department of Defense has published video footage documenting military strikes against Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria, following President Donald Trump’s Thursday announcement of coordinated operations with Nigerian authorities.

The brief clip, labeled as unclassified material, shows a missile launching from a naval vessel. The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed conducting strikes in Sokoto State, killing multiple ISIS terrorists. Trump directed the operation alongside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, according to official statements.

Trump disclosed the Christmas Day action through his Truth Social platform, stating the strikes targeted militants he accused of attacking Christian communities. The president referenced his November warning that threatened military intervention if the violence continued. He characterized the operation as fulfilling that earlier commitment.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the strikes hours after Trump’s announcement. Major General Samaila Uba, the Nigerian military’s director of defence information, said Nigerian forces conducted the operation “in conjunction with” American counterparts, based on credible intelligence. The ministry described the action as part of existing security cooperation frameworks involving intelligence sharing and strategic coordination with international partners.

The operation targeted ISIS elements operating in Nigeria’s northwest region. AFRICOM’s statement indicated the strike occurred in what it called “Soboto state,” an apparent reference to Sokoto state. The command emphasized the operation demonstrated American military strength and commitment to eliminating terrorist threats.

Trump’s announcement came after months of public statements regarding religious violence in Nigeria. In October, the administration designated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over alleged religious freedom violations. The State Department subsequently implemented visa restrictions targeting individuals accused of involvement in violence against Christians.

Security analysts suggested Lakurawa, a group prominent in northwestern states, could have been the target, noting the organization has become increasingly deadly this year. The group operates from forest hideouts between states, according to reports.

Nigeria’s government has maintained that armed groups target communities regardless of religious affiliation. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu posted a Christmas Eve message on X calling for peace “especially between individuals of differing religious beliefs”. He expressed commitment to protecting all Nigerians from violence.

The strikes follow recent American operations in Syria, where forces conducted large scale attacks against Islamic State positions after a suspected ISIS assault killed three Americans earlier this month. Defense Secretary Hegseth indicated additional operations may follow if violence continues.

Details regarding casualties from the Nigeria operation remain undisclosed. The Department of Defense has not released comprehensive information about specific targets or damage assessments beyond confirming multiple militants were killed during the coordinated strikes.