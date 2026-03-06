US Releases Missing Epstein Files With Unverified Claims Against Trump

The United States Justice Department has published previously withheld Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) documents from its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including three interview summaries with a woman who made unverified sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump.

The department said the records were mistakenly marked as duplicates and therefore excluded from earlier congressionally mandated disclosures. The new release covers summaries of four FBI interviews conducted in 2019 with an unidentified woman who had initially contacted the bureau shortly after Epstein’s arrest that year.

The documents describe allegations the woman made against both Epstein and Trump, which she said occurred when she was between 13 and 15 years old in the 1980s. She told investigators that Epstein transported her to either New York or New Jersey, where she was introduced to Trump. She also alleged that she and people close to her received threatening telephone calls over the years demanding silence, which she believed were connected to Epstein.

During the woman’s fourth and final FBI interview in October 2019, when agents asked whether she would provide further detail on her interactions with Trump, she asked what the point would be given that nothing could likely be done. FBI records indicate agents stopped speaking with her after that meeting. The documents do not indicate whether investigators considered her claims credible or pursued further verification.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein. The White House described the allegations as completely baseless accusations backed by zero credible evidence, and pointed to the fact that the Justice Department under President Biden had been aware of the claims for four years and taken no action. The Justice Department has also stated that some documents in the broader Epstein file release contain untrue and sensationalist claims submitted to the FBI before the 2020 election.

The release came after several major news organisations reported that dozens of pages appeared to be missing from the public database. With Thursday’s publication, 37 pages of records identified by investigators remain absent from the public archive, including interview notes, a law enforcement report, and licence records. The Justice Department said withheld material is either privileged, duplicative, or relates to ongoing federal investigations.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify under oath about the department’s handling of the files, with five Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the measure a rare display of bipartisan pressure on the Trump administration.