US’ Recognition of Moroccan Sahara: US Govt Encourages American Investment in Moroccan Southern Provinces

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced that, following Washington’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara, the US government has decided to encourage American investment in the Southern Provinces of the Kingdom.

“The United States has recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara, and as part of the Trump administration’s global initiatives to promote economic and commercial diplomacy, we are pleased to announce that we will encourage American companies wishing to invest in this region of Morocco,” Landau said in a statement to the press following a meeting on Wednesday in New York with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita.

The US official also said he discussed with Bourita the excellent and long-standing ties between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United States of America, emphasizing the US administration’s willingness to work together with Morocco to “promote prosperity, peace, and stability in the region.”