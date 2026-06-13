US Recasts Ghana Partnership Around Trade Over Aid

The top US diplomat in Ghana used Washington’s 250th independence celebration in Accra to recast the partnership around trade and investment, even as American foreign aid contracts.

Chargé d’Affaires Rolf Olson told guests at the June 10 reception that two way trade in goods and services reached about $4 billion last year, with room to grow. More than 100 American firms now operate in Ghana, he said, among them Newmont, the country’s largest taxpayer, whose workforce is 99 percent Ghanaian.

Olson was blunt about a change many in the room have felt. He acknowledged that the US foreign assistance picture has shifted and keeps evolving, and cast the next phase as “not dependence, but resilience”. The phrasing fit a wider retreat in US aid spending over the past year that has pushed both governments toward a commercial footing.

The assistance that built the relationship has not gone. Olson put US health spending in Ghana at $2.5 billion over two decades, money he said keeps 24,000 people with HIV on treatment, protects 1.5 million children from malaria each year, and vaccinated 7.5 million Ghanaians during the pandemic. He pointed to the medical drone company Zipline, which has flown 800,000 deliveries in Ghana since 2019, as a sign that health work is moving into private hands.

Security cooperation is tightening as well. Olson noted the return of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre chief executive Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, extradited from the United States on June 9 to serve a 10 year sentence after the Accra High Court convicted her in absentia of stealing and causing financial loss to the state. It was the first US extradition to Ghana since 2009. Her lawyers have filed an appeal against the conviction.

The ties Olson described reach back to 1957, when Vice President Richard Nixon attended Ghana’s independence and met a young Martin Luther King Jr. in Accra. Nixon’s report to President Eisenhower helped prompt the State Department to open its Bureau of African Affairs the following year, and Ghana became the first country to host the Peace Corps, in 1961.

Both sides now talk up technology. Olson named artificial intelligence, digital finance and advanced agriculture as the coming frontier, citing US support for wireless coverage at hundreds of rural base stations. A nearer link arrives this summer: the United States will jointly host the 2026 World Cup, and the embassy has released tens of thousands of extra visa appointments. Ghana already sends more university students to America than any African country except one.