US Nigeria Strikes Could Boost Foreign Investment Confidence, Analysts Say

Nigeria’s joint military action with the United States against terrorist groups is being viewed by some analysts as more than a security operation, potentially representing a turning point for foreign investment confidence in Africa’s most populous economy.

The United States conducted airstrikes against Islamic State affiliated militants in northwest Nigeria on December 25, targeting two camps in Sokoto State’s Bauni forest. The strikes came at the request of the Nigerian government and were approved by President Bola Tinubu following extensive intelligence gathering and operational planning, according to the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed that multiple Islamic State terrorists were killed in the camps during the operation, which was carried out between 12:12 am and 1:30 am local time on December 26. The strikes targeted the Islamic State Sahel Province, also known as Lakurawa, and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

According to Nigeria’s information minister, Mohammed Idris Malagi, the operation deployed over a dozen Tomahawk missiles fired from a US Navy warship in the Gulf of Guinea, along with 16 munitions from MQ-9 Reaper drones targeting fighters attempting to infiltrate Nigeria from the Sahel. No civilian casualties were reported, although debris from expended munitions fell in Jabo, Sokoto State, and Offa, Kwara State.

Economic analysts are now examining the potential investment implications of the operation. Foreign investors have long cited terrorism and violent extremism as major risks to doing business in Nigeria. For years, attacks by insurgent groups have damaged the country’s global image, raising concerns about safety, stability and protection of investments.

These security fears have affected key sectors including agriculture, mining, energy, tourism and logistics, especially in regions close to conflict zones. In some cases, companies have delayed projects, scaled down operations or avoided the country altogether due to insecurity concerns.

The collaboration between Nigeria and the United States, one of the world’s leading military powers, signals seriousness, capacity and international backing in tackling insecurity, according to market observers. This decisive action against terrorist threats could send a positive signal to the global investment community.

Beyond the immediate military impact, analysts suggest the airstrike could help counter the narrative of Nigeria as a country overwhelmed by insecurity. It may project an image of a nation willing and able to partner globally to restore stability, potentially boosting the reputation of Africa’s largest economy.

As confidence rises, foreign direct investment could return to stalled sectors, new projects could be unlocked and existing investors may expand operations. The operation marks an important step in demonstrating Nigeria’s commitment to security cooperation with international partners.

Nigeria has battled Islamist insurgents for more than a decade, with Islamic State West Africa Province having killed tens of thousands of Nigerians over the past ten years. The presence of foreign fighters linked to the Islamic State signals an escalation in the threat facing the country.

According to Nigeria’s military, Lakurawa became more active on the Nigerian side of the border with Niger following the 2023 Niger coup, which impacted joint border operations between the two countries. The group was formed in 2017 as an anti bandit force initially welcomed into villages, but became increasingly oppressive and now controls territories in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the cooperation included exchange of intelligence and strategic coordination in ways consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty and shared commitments to regional and global security. The ministry described the strikes as precision hits targeting terrorist threats.

Nigeria’s Defence Minister Christopher Musa has stated that military intervention against Islamists will only solve 30 percent of the conflict, with the remaining 70 percent requiring resolution through good governance, as the Nigerian government has limited authority over rural villages in its northern territory.

United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said there would be more operations to come and expressed gratitude for Nigerian government support and cooperation. President Donald Trump described the operation as numerous perfect strikes and warned of additional action ahead.

However, some security experts caution that isolated strikes are unlikely to significantly reduce the terrorist threat in the region or reverse Nigeria’s growing insecurity challenges. The broader Sahel wide crisis has seen West Africa’s terrorist groups become the world’s most active, increasingly threatening regional governments and stability.

The strikes have drawn mixed reactions within Nigeria, with some residents in the predominantly Muslim northern regions questioning the operation’s targeting and timing, while others view the international cooperation as a necessary step toward addressing long standing security challenges.

Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar emphasized that terrorist violence in any form, whether directed at Christians, Muslims or other communities, remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security. He noted that Nigeria is a multi religious country working with partners like the United States to fight terrorism and protect lives and property.

The operation’s impact on investor sentiment will likely become clearer in coming months as businesses assess whether the strikes represent the beginning of sustained security improvements or an isolated intervention in a complex and evolving conflict landscape.