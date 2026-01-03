US Model Makes Claims About Past Encounter With Burna Boy

Los Angeles based content creator Envy Erica has claimed she had a past encounter with Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy, making the assertion during a recent podcast appearance. The model made the disclosure in a video interview on Big Homie’s House podcast that has circulated widely on social media platforms.

Responding to a question about celebrity crushes, Erica said she no longer has one because she had already been there, done that. When pressed to name the person, she responded with Burna Boy’s name. According to Erica, the alleged encounter happened a couple years ago following an after party reportedly hosted by the singer.

She claimed she was invited into Burna Boy’s section and later brought along a friend. When asked directly whether it involved more than two people, Erica reportedly confirmed the suggestion it was a threesome. She added that what she described was not a one night encounter, stating it was like a week thing.

Erica emphasized that she was selective about her personal life, noting she is normally very particular, before adding that Burna Boy was an exception. The model, identified as being from Los Angeles, California, did not provide specific dates or locations but maintained that the experience happened years before the interview.

So far, Burna Boy, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, has not reacted to the claim, nor has anyone from his team addressed the allegation. The Grammy winning Nigerian singer has not issued any statement through his official social media channels or representatives regarding these assertions.

Burna Boy, who achieved global recognition with his 2019 album African Giant and won a Grammy Award for his 2020 album Twice as Tall, has been a prominent figure in the Afrobeats genre. The 33 year old artist is widely recognized for elevating African music on the international stage and has performed at major venues worldwide.

The claims come amid a pattern of similar allegations that have emerged against various celebrities in recent months. However, these remain unverified assertions from a single source without corroborating evidence or response from the accused party.

Social media users have reacted to the claims with mixed responses, with some questioning the timing and motivation behind the disclosure while others have engaged in broader discussions about celebrity culture and personal conduct. The video interview has generated significant engagement across multiple platforms.

This development adds to a series of controversies that have followed Burna Boy throughout his career. In June 2022, reports surfaced alleging that Burna Boy’s security aides shot at partygoers in a Lagos club after a woman reportedly declined to interact with him. Two people were injured in that incident, and security guards affiliated with the singer were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

In February 2025, Nigerian influencer Sophia Egbueje allegedly exposed Burna Boy in a leaked 40 minute audio call, claiming he promised her a Lamborghini after spending time together but never followed through. Egbueje was also heard discussing how the musician was seen spending time with American singer Chloe Bailey later on.

In July 2024, another model identified as Symba Erothick accused Burna Boy of unpaid debt related to a business deal. She took to social media threatening to take severe action against the singer and his brand if the alleged debt remained unpaid. Burna Boy did not publicly address those allegations at the time.

The self proclaimed African Giant has maintained a controversial public profile over the years, with various incidents generating significant media attention. Despite the controversies, Burna Boy has continued to achieve commercial success and critical acclaim for his music.

His most recent album releases have topped charts across Africa and internationally, with the artist maintaining a busy touring schedule across Europe, North America, and other continents. He remains one of Nigeria’s most successful music exports and continues to influence the global perception of Afrobeats.

The singer’s management team has historically maintained a policy of not responding to personal allegations, focusing instead on promoting his musical projects and performances. This approach has been consistent across various controversies that have emerged over the years.

As of press time, neither Burna Boy nor Envy Erica has made additional statements regarding the podcast claims. The assertions remain unsubstantiated allegations that have not been independently verified by credible news sources beyond the initial podcast appearance.