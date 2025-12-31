US Military Operations Kill Seven ISIS Fighters Following Syria Ambush

United States forces killed at least seven Islamic State (ISIS) fighters and captured a dozen more during operations in Syria following a deadly ambush that claimed three American lives earlier this month.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees military operations in the Middle East, announced that forces conducted 11 missions between December 20 and December 29. The operations followed Operation Hawkeye Strike, launched on December 19, when US and Jordanian forces struck more than 70 targets using over 100 precision munitions.

The missions resulted in the elimination of four ISIS weapons caches, CENTCOM said. Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads the command, emphasized the sustained nature of the campaign.

“We will not relent,” Cooper said. “We are steadfast in commitment to working with regional partners to root out the ISIS threat posed to US and regional security.”

The strikes used A-10s, F-16s, Apache helicopters and HIMARS, with Jordanian aircraft providing support. The large scale strike on December 19 involved dozens of fighter aircraft, attack helicopters and artillery, destroying ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites across central Syria.

The operations serve as retaliation for a December 13 ambush near the ancient city of Palmyra. The attack occurred as soldiers were conducting a key leader engagement in support of ongoing counter-ISIS operations.

Sergeant Edgar Brian Torres Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, and Sergeant William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, were killed in the assault, along with Ayad Mansoor Sakat, of Macomb, Michigan, a US civilian working as an interpreter. Both soldiers belonged to the Iowa National Guard.

Three other Iowa National Guard members suffered injuries in the December 13 attack, as did members of Syria’s security forces. The shooter is believed to have been an Islamic State infiltrator working as part of a local security force. The assailant had joined Syria’s internal security forces as a base security guard two months ago and recently was reassigned because of suspicions that he might be affiliated with ISIS, according to Interior Ministry officials.

Following the ambush, US President Donald Trump vowed retaliation. “We are striking very strongly against ISIS strongholds in Syria, a place soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIS can be eradicated,” Trump said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the launch of Operation Hawkeye Strike, stating it was carried out “to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on US forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria”.

“This is not the beginning of a war. It is a declaration of vengeance,” Hegseth added.

According to the latest US intelligence estimate, there are still between 1,500 to 3,000 ISIS militants still operating in Syria and Iraq. CENTCOM stated that in 2025, ISIS inspired at least 11 plots or attacks against targets in the United States.