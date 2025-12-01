US Marshals Offer Reward for Missing Virginia Coach

The United States Marshals Service (USMS) announced Monday a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of missing Union High School football coach Travis Turner, who faces multiple felony charges involving child exploitation.

Turner, 46, of Appalachia, Virginia, has been missing since November 20 when he reportedly walked into wooded terrain with a firearm, according to his family’s attorney Adrian Collins. The married father of 25 years disappeared hours before Virginia State Police special agents arrived at his residence as part of an ongoing investigation.

Authorities obtained 10 warrants for Turner on November 24, charging him with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. Additional charges remain pending as the investigation continues, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Robin Lawson.

The US Marshals Service warned in a wanted poster released Monday that Turner may be armed and urged caution before approaching him. The agency directed the public to report any tips about Turner to 911, State Police, or the USMS tips line at 1 877 WANTED2.

Collins stated the family remains prayerful for Turner’s safe return and for everyone affected by circumstances surrounding his disappearance. The attorney emphasized that allegations should be addressed through proper legal process rather than speculation or rumor, requesting compassion, accuracy, and respect for the family’s privacy.

A statement from Collins’ law firm released Friday revealed the last known contact occurred on or about November 20 after Turner left his residence to walk in wooded areas with a firearm. He is believed to have entered heavily wooded and mountainous terrain. When Turner did not return home that evening, his wife notified law enforcement but was advised a missing person report could not be taken until at least 24 hours had passed.

Turner’s wife, Leslie Caudill, filed a missing person report with Virginia State Police the following day. The family has cooperated fully with law enforcement in ongoing efforts to locate Turner, according to the attorney’s statement. Caudill deactivated her social media accounts following announcement of the arrest warrant for her husband.

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office agents were en route to Turner’s home on November 20 as part of the early stages of investigation when they were informed he was no longer at the location. Police stressed that visit was not intended as an arrest but simply part of the investigation.

Since Turner’s disappearance, Virginia State Police has utilized search and rescue teams, drones, and K9 units to assist in the search. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US Marshals Service have joined the effort. Family members and friends have also been searching in wooded areas, though efforts have been limited by weather conditions and with respect for official operations underway, Collins stated.

Turner is no longer listed as a staff member on Union High School’s website. Upon searching Turner’s last name on the site, the only Turner listed as an employee is his eldest son Bailey, who works as a physical education teacher, according to reports. Turner was previously listed as a physical education teacher and head football coach at Union High School in the Wise County public school district.

Police and school officials have declined to say whether any victims or complaining witnesses have connection to Union High School, a public school with approximately 600 students in the rural Appalachian southwest corner of Virginia. The school is located just outside Big Stone Gap and a few miles southeast of Appalachia, the town where Turner lives.

Wise County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth stated in an email the district is aware that law enforcement has filed charges against a staff member who has been on administrative leave. The individual remains on leave and is not permitted on school property or to have contact with students. The division will continue cooperating with law enforcement as this process moves forward, Goforth said.

Turner’s disappearance rocked the tightly knit town of Big Stone Gap, with a population slightly more than 5,000 residents. Big Stone Gap Town Manager Stephen Lawson described Turner as a known and respected figure in the Appalachian coal mining community. The community has been going through heartache as the situation has been really tough because it involves all of our kids, all of our community kids, Lawson stated.

Commonwealth Attorney Brett Hall said he is aware of the police investigation of Turner but is ethically barred from commenting on the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact Virginia State Police Division 4 at 276 484 9483 or email [email protected]. Authorities asked members of the public to avoid attempting to approach or apprehend Turner and to report tips only to law enforcement.

Students and community members gathered for a prayer circle before kickoff Saturday, three days before charges against Turner were publicly announced. Bryan Gunter, pastor of First Baptist Church of Big Stone Gap, stated no matter what’s going on, the community can count on neighbors and those God’s put in their lives to be bigger than the situation they’re facing.

Turner attended Appalachia High School before it was consolidated along with Powell Valley High School into Union High School in August 2011. He was a quarterback on the school’s football team from 1994 to 1997, coached by his father Tom Turner, a Virginia High School League Hall of Famer inducted in 2005. Throughout his college career, Turner played football at Virginia Tech, Eastern Kentucky, and the University of Virginia Wise. Online records indicate Turner was in Virginia Tech’s 1998 recruiting class alongside future NFL quarterback Michael Vick.

He was hired as head football coach at Powell Valley High School in early 2011 before continuing in that role when the school merged into Union High School. Turner was leading Union High School’s football team to an undefeated 12 and 0 season when he disappeared. The team has advanced to the Virginia regional final during his absence, with defensive coordinator Jason Edwards stepping in as interim head coach.

Turner was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, and glasses, according to state police. The agency hasn’t shared details about when or where he was last seen or who may have seen him last. The priority is finding Turner safely, though he is now considered a fugitive, Virginia State Police stated.

The mystery surrounding Turner’s disappearance deepened when state police disclosed Monday that agents were seeking to interview him as part of the investigation. State police spokesperson Matthew Demlien stressed that last week’s attempted police visit was not aimed at arresting Turner at that time.

This is not the first allegation to uproot the Virginia high school community. The charges against Turner have stunned Big Stone Gap residents who viewed him as a trusted figure to teach high schoolers and lead a successful football team. The community now grapples with allegations against a man entrusted with youth development while the team presses for a potential state championship in his absence.

Authorities warned Turner is considered armed and dangerous. The US Marshals Service emphasized the importance of exercising caution and reporting any sightings to appropriate law enforcement channels rather than attempting contact. The $5,000 reward represents federal commitment to locating Turner and bringing him to face charges in court.