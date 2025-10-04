US Markets Hit Records as Investors Shrug Off Government Shutdown

American equity markets climbed to fresh record highs on Thursday despite a federal government shutdown entering its third day, as investors prioritized corporate earnings strength and policy expectations over Washington’s fiscal deadlock.

All three major US indexes closed at record levels on 3 October, with the dollar edging higher against risk-sensitive currencies. The resilience came even as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cautioned that economic growth could suffer if the shutdown continues, and employment data showed year-to-date hiring down 58% from 2023 levels the weakest since 2009.

Congress failed to reach a funding agreement before the fiscal year began on 1 October, triggering the first shutdown since 2018. The impasse centers on competing spending bills, with President Donald Trump and Republicans blaming Democrats’ healthcare demands while Democrats insist Republicans need to negotiate.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, a global financial advisory firm, argued that markets are treating the shutdown as temporary disruption rather than structural shock. He noted that historically, government shutdowns have caused bond and equity volatility, but effects tend to be fleeting.

“Markets are telling us they’re far more focused on earnings strength, policy direction, and liquidity than on Washington’s deadlock,” Green said. “Shutdowns tend to be temporary noise, not structural shocks. Investors are looking through it.”

Technology stocks led the advance, with Nvidia rising 0.7% at the market open, extending gains that have made it the world’s most valuable company. The chipmaker reached an all-time high of $184.55 on 22 September as investors bet on its dominance in artificial intelligence hardware.

Intel has surged approximately 50% over the past month according to the press release, though the stock remains well below 2021 peaks. The rally reflects a series of partnerships that have renewed investor interest in the struggling semiconductor manufacturer’s turnaround prospects.

The corporate performance narrative appears to be outweighing weaker macroeconomic data. Employment figures show new hiring has slumped to levels not seen since the 2008-2009 financial crisis. However, unemployment remains contained at approximately 4.34% according to indicators compiled by the Chicago Federal Reserve, consistent with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s characterization of a “low fire, low hire” economy.

Green described this dynamic as an economy cooling without breaking, which supports expectations that central banks will maintain accommodative conditions. This scenario encourages investors to position portfolios for continued support from monetary policy.

The disconnect between political dysfunction and market performance reflects a pattern where investors increasingly separate Washington gridlock from fundamental business conditions. The House has designated the period from 7 October through 13 October as a district work period, suggesting lawmakers don’t expect immediate resolution.

European equity markets have followed Wall Street’s upward trajectory, while Asian markets draw support from capital rotation into growth sectors. Emerging market currencies face pressure as the dollar strengthens, though equity markets in those regions continue attracting inflows from global funds seeking higher returns.

The dollar’s resilience alongside equity gains suggests investors are positioning around fundamentals rather than headline risks. This contrasts with typical shutdown episodes where uncertainty might drive flight-to-quality flows into bonds and weaken risk assets.

Technology sector leadership has become increasingly concentrated. Nvidia and a handful of other AI-exposed companies have driven much of the broader market’s gains, raising questions about whether rally breadth can support sustained advances. When fewer stocks drive index performance, markets become more vulnerable to sector-specific setbacks.

Green emphasized that corporate earnings power keeps pulling investors into equities despite macro uncertainties. As long as this earnings narrative holds and benchmarks sit at record highs, momentum discourages investors from stepping aside.

However, risks remain. Inflation surprises, geopolitical shocks, or disorderly labor market deterioration could quickly shift sentiment. With unemployment steady and inflation trending lower, investors currently treat these risks as manageable rather than imminent.

The government shutdown’s limited market impact also reflects that federal spending represents one component of a diverse economy. While prolonged shutdowns can affect government contractors, federal employees, and certain services, many economic sectors continue operating normally.

Federal agencies and departments each have operational procedures during shutdowns, with essential functions continuing while others pause. This creates disruption and uncertainty, particularly for federal workers and military families, but doesn’t immediately halt broader economic activity.

Market observers note that investors have grown accustomed to political dysfunction as backdrop rather than primary driver. Multiple shutdowns, debt ceiling crises, and policy standoffs over recent years have trained market participants to assess whether specific political events pose genuine economic threats or merely temporary noise.

The current episode appears falling into the latter category at least so far. Whether this assessment proves correct depends partly on shutdown duration. Brief disruptions cause limited damage, while extended shutdowns can ripple through broader economy as federal workers miss paychecks, contracts go unfunded, and government services remain unavailable.

Green concluded that the longer-term trend remains intact, with equity markets scaling new peaks, the dollar holding firm, and risk assets in demand. Until there’s genuine break in earnings momentum or external shock, investors seem positioned to back the rally.

For now, Wall Street’s message is clear: Washington’s dysfunction matters less than corporate profits, central bank policy, and liquidity conditions. Whether that calculus changes depends on how long the shutdown lasts and whether it begins affecting the economic fundamentals markets currently prioritize over political headlines.