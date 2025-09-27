US Restores Long-Term Visas for Ghanaians

Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says the United States has reinstated five-year multiple-entry visas for Ghanaian citizens. He made the announcement in New York after talks with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker during the UN General Assembly.

The U.S. had cut visa validity in July, limiting most applicants to three-month, single-entry permits. Officials in Washington said the step was driven by high overstay rates, particularly among students.

Ablakwa called the restoration a “welcome outcome” after months of negotiations. The move is expected to ease travel for business, education, and family visits.

American authorities have not yet issued a public confirmation. Some analysts suggest Ghana’s recent agreement to accept deported West African nationals may have influenced the decision, though no official link has been stated.