US Lifts Nigeria Terror War to Foreign Policy Priority

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Wednesday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee that American and Nigerian forces had conducted a joint operation that eliminated Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, identified as the global second-in-command of the Islamic State (ISIS), who had been operating from within Nigeria.

Rubio made the disclosure while presenting the State Department’s fiscal year 2027 budget request, marking the first time a senior US Cabinet member formally placed the Nigeria counterterrorism partnership within America’s foreign policy and spending framework. He stated the partnership included a joint operation that “took out the number two leader of global ISIS operating from inside of the country.”

Al-Minuki was killed on May 15 during a joint US-Nigerian mission targeting his base in the Lake Chad Basin. More than 20 ISIS and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters were subsequently killed in coordinated air strikes in Metele, Borno State, shortly after the operation.

Rubio told lawmakers that concerns over violence against Christian communities in Nigeria had directly strengthened security engagement between both governments, and that cooperation remains active. The comments reflect deepened US-Nigeria security collaboration under the Trump administration, with joint strikes carried out in Nigeria’s northeast targeting ISWAP, an ISIS affiliate.

Operations have continued beyond the May 15 strike. On June 1, Nigerian military forces working alongside United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) carried out a fresh air strike in Arege, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, killing 21 suspected ISWAP fighters. By May 19, Nigerian authorities had confirmed 175 militants from ISWAP and Boko Haram had been killed since the joint offensive began on May 16.

Al-Minuki, a Nigerian national, had been designated a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the United States in June 2023 under the Biden administration. The State Department previously described him as a member of ISIS’s General Directorate of Provinces, the body responsible for providing operational guidance and funding to ISIS affiliates worldwide.

Earlier in 2026, Washington deployed approximately 200 troops and MQ-9 surveillance drones to Nigeria for training and intelligence support, laying the operational groundwork for the joint missions that followed. Nigeria has confronted ISWAP, Boko Haram, and related extremist networks in its northeast for over a decade, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.