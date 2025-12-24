US Lawyer Calls Red Notice Against Ken Ofori Atta Unnecessary

Enayat Qasimi, the Washington based international lawyer representing former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, has criticized the Interpol Red Notice issued against his client, arguing that Ghanaian authorities were fully aware of his whereabouts and that the former minister’s constitutional rights have been violated throughout the investigation.

In an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, Qasimi maintained that the case against Ofori Atta is politically motivated and that his client remains committed to cooperating with Ghana’s legal process, provided his constitutional rights are respected.

“He’s committed to fully complying with the laws of Ghana, and he’s fully committed to answering for anything that he did when he was Finance Minister. There’s absolutely no question about that. The question is, is he being given the rights that he’s guaranteed under Ghanaian law? He’s not. He’s never been,” Qasimi stated.

The lawyer specifically challenged the necessity of the Interpol Red Notice, pointing out that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) had been informed of Ofori Atta’s location from the outset. The former finance minister has been in the United States receiving medical treatment, a fact Qasimi says was never concealed from authorities.

“Mr Ofori Atta was receiving treatment. He was in the US, and they knew all along. There was no purpose for issuing the Red Notice, but they went ahead and issued it,” Qasimi explained during the interview.

The legal battle centers on 78 corruption related charges filed by the OSP in November against Ofori Atta and seven others. The charges stem from revenue assurance contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), a deal that prosecutors allege violated procurement procedures and resulted in significant financial losses to the state.

Ofori Atta served as Finance Minister from January 2017 until February 2024, making him the longest serving finance minister in Ghana’s history. During his tenure, he managed the country through several economic challenges, including the controversial National Cathedral project that consumed approximately $58 million in public funds yet remains an incomplete construction site.

The OSP’s investigation extends beyond the SML contract to include alleged irregularities in contracts related to petroleum revenues, electricity supply, ambulance procurement and the National Cathedral. Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has insisted on Ofori Atta’s physical presence in Ghana, rejecting requests from his legal team for virtual questioning.

The chronology of the case reveals mounting tensions between the former minister and prosecutors. In January 2025, the OSP formally notified Ofori Atta that he was a suspect in five separate cases and requested his presence on February 10. His lawyers responded on January 31 that he was abroad indefinitely for medical treatment and offered to represent him in his absence.

The OSP rejected this arrangement on February 5, demanding a firm return date and emphasizing that legal counsel cannot respond to criminal charges on behalf of a client. The office briefly removed Ofori Atta from its wanted list after he submitted medical documents and promised to return by May, but re declared him wanted after he failed to appear.

An Interpol Red Notice was formally issued on June 5, 2025, describing Ofori Atta as a 65 year old Ghanaian male wanted on the charge of using public office for profit. The notice alerted law enforcement agencies across Interpol’s 196 member countries to locate and provisionally detain the former minister pending extradition or voluntary surrender.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Dr. Dominic Ayine announced on December 18 that Ghana has formally submitted an extradition request to United States authorities. The request includes Ofori Atta and Ernest Akore, a former Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance.

Dr. Ayine revealed during the Government Accountability Series that Ofori Atta has hired some of the top lawyers in the United States to contest the extradition. The Attorney General acknowledged that while he remains confident in Ghana’s case, the legal proceedings could extend through multiple levels of the US federal court system, potentially reaching the Supreme Court.

Legal experts suggest that Ofori Atta’s defense team could mount several arguments against extradition. These might include claims that his medical condition makes extradition dangerous to his health, or allegations that the prosecution is politically motivated given that the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration succeeded his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

However, Interpol’s constitution prohibits Red Notices for politically motivated cases, and US courts typically examine whether charges represent ordinary law crimes rather than political persecution. The OSP’s detailed allegations regarding specific contracts and financial mismanagement strengthen the prosecution’s position that these are corruption charges rather than political targeting.

Qasimi’s assertion that authorities knew Ofori Atta’s location raises questions about the necessity and timing of the Red Notice. His legal team, including Ghanaian lawyer Frank Davies, previously submitted medical records to the OSP and argued that the Special Prosecutor has been insensitive to Ofori Atta’s health situation.

In March, Ofori Atta filed a lawsuit against the OSP and Special Prosecutor Agyebeng, claiming unlawful treatment and requesting removal of damaging content from the office’s social media platforms. That case remains ongoing in Ghana’s courts.

The Red Notice was temporarily redacted from public view in October 2025 after Ofori Atta applied to Interpol’s Commission for the Control of Files to have his name removed. Ghana filed a response defending the notice on October 22, and the matter remains under assessment.

The prosecution represents a central element of President John Dramani Mahama’s anti corruption campaign, which promised to recover $20 billion in allegedly stolen state funds. Critics have questioned whether the effort unfairly targets opposition party officials while sparing allies of the current administration.

Policy analyst Bright Simons of the Imani think tank in Accra described Mahama’s campaign as a response to public anger at what he termed a deepening sense of impunity among Ghana’s political elite. He noted that high profile prosecutions have become central to the administration’s strategy.

The international dimensions of the case highlight the complexities of pursuing corruption allegations across borders. Under international law principles, Ghana retains jurisdiction over Ofori Atta for alleged crimes committed while he was a Ghanaian national serving in public office, regardless of any subsequent citizenship he might acquire or his current location.

Whether Ofori Atta will ultimately face trial in Ghana depends on the outcome of US extradition proceedings, which could take months or years to resolve through the federal court system. His legal team’s strategy appears focused on challenging both the procedural aspects of Ghana’s investigation and the substantive allegations underlying the charges.

The case has gripped Accra’s political circles, with other former officials from the previous administration reportedly wondering whether they might face similar scrutiny. Some have taken precautionary measures, including hiring private security while moving around the capital.