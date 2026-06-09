US Launches $12bn Minerals Reserve to Counter China’s Africa Grip

The United States has launched a $12 billion critical minerals stockpile and is actively courting Namibia’s uranium sector as it confronts China’s commanding position across African mineral supply chains.

President Trump signed the executive order establishing Project Vault on February 2, 2026, creating what analysts describe as the most aggressive U.S. strategic stockpiling initiative since the Korean War. The Export-Import Bank approved a direct loan of up to $10 billion for the initiative — more than double the largest financing in the bank’s history, designed to shield domestic manufacturers from supply shocks and strengthen America’s critical minerals sector. More than a dozen major companies, including General Motors, Stellantis, Boeing, Corning, GE Vernova, and Google, are providing an additional nearly $2 billion in private capital.

Two days after the Project Vault announcement, the State Department hosted the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial, gathering foreign ministers from 55 countries in Washington. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told attendees that critical mineral supply was “heavily concentrated in the hands of one country”, a pointed reference to China that framed the entire diplomatic exercise.

The scale of U.S. vulnerability makes the urgency clear. The United States is fully import-dependent for 12 critical minerals and relies on imports for more than 50 percent of an additional 29. China is the leading producer of 30 of the 60 minerals on the USGS Critical Minerals List and holds the leading refining position across 19 of 20 strategic minerals tracked by the International Energy Agency, with an average market share of approximately 70 percent.

Namibia has emerged as the most strategically significant entry point for Washington’s Africa push. “Uranium here is the big prize for both our countries,” U.S. Ambassador to Namibia John Giordano said in an interview with Bloomberg in April. Giordano, who arrived in Windhoek on October 28, 2025 as the first Trump political-appointee ambassador to take up duty on the African continent, has placed energy security and critical minerals at the centre of his mandate since day one. On April 2 he met with Namibia’s Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy Modestus Amutse to discuss trade expansion, capital mobilisation, and deeper investment in offshore oil, gas, and critical mineral projects, with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Export-Import Bank identified as primary financing vehicles.

The pitch is straightforward: Namibia holds uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, copper, gold, and diamonds — materials that now underpin electric vehicles, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and advanced defence systems. The ambassador described Namibia as “a strategic hub within a broader Southern African energy and logistics corridor” that combines political stability, rule of law, infrastructure, and investor confidence into a long-term growth model.

Washington is moving into terrain China has occupied for two decades. Chinese state-backed firm China General Nuclear Power holds the majority stake in the Husab mine, one of the world’s largest uranium operations. Across the continent, Africa holds roughly 30 percent of global mineral reserves but captures only about 10 percent of the value generated from them, a structural gap that reflects China’s dominance in downstream processing, which accounts for 90 percent of rare earth refining and between 60 and 70 percent of lithium and cobalt processing globally.

The Democratic Republic of Congo illustrates Beijing’s depth of position. The DRC holds more than 70 percent of known global cobalt reserves, and Chinese companies control the majority of its output. Earlier this year, Kinshasa sent Washington a shortlist of state-owned mining assets available for American investment, a signal that African governments are increasingly using their mineral endowments as strategic bargaining tools in great-power competition.

Namibia has navigated the rivalry with notable agility. Rather than locking into single-partner arrangements, Windhoek has signed a strategic raw materials partnership with the European Union, hosted India’s prime minister in July 2025 to discuss uranium ties, and approved a national nuclear industry strategy in September 2025, positioning itself at the intersection of all three competing powers.

Analysts at Chatham House, writing after the African Mining Indaba in February, warned that financing alone cannot resolve the challenge. China’s grip over processing and refining will persist even as American capital begins to flow, they concluded, because rebuilding an alternative supply chain architecture across mineral extraction, processing, and delivery takes decades not budget cycles.

For Namibia, the pipeline of uranium projects represents a concrete near-term test of the competition. Deep Yellow’s Tumas project has targeted commissioning by the third quarter of 2026. Bannerman Energy’s Etango-8 is approaching a final investment decision. Paladin Energy’s Langer Heinrich mine is targeting full operational capacity by end of 2026. If those projects advance on schedule, Namibia’s uranium output could rival Canada’s by the early 2030s, and the question of who buys that output and at what stage of the value chain, will no longer be theoretical.