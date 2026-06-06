US Judge Strikes Down Trump Immigration Holds on 39 Countries

A federal judge on Friday struck down Trump administration policies that froze asylum, work permit, green card and citizenship decisions for people from 39 countries, calling them unlawful.

Chief U.S. District Judge John McConnell Jr., sitting in Providence, Rhode Island, vacated a set of directives by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) that had halted benefit applications from nationals of dozens of African, Asian, Latin American and Middle Eastern countries. He ruled that the agency acted without legal authority and threw applicants into “indeterminate legal limbo.”

The relief applies nationwide. USCIS must now resume processing green cards, work permits, asylum claims and naturalisation for people from the affected countries without regard to nationality.

McConnell, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, found that the applicants had followed the legal processes set by Congress and USCIS yet waited months for decisions the agency refused to make. He wrote that the delays stemmed not from any wrongdoing but from where the applicants were born, and that hostility toward immigrants had improperly shaped the policy.

The ruling favours a coalition of immigrant service groups and labour unions, among them the Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island and the Refugee Dream Center, that sued in March. The legal advocacy group Democracy Forward represented the plaintiffs and welcomed the decision as a defence of lawful immigration pathways.

USCIS, part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), adopted the holds during an immigration crackdown that intensified after the November 2025 shooting of two National Guard members in Washington. Prosecutors say an Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, carried out the attack, and he has pleaded not guilty.

After the shooting, Trump said he would pause migration from many countries while the system recovered, and his administration widened travel bans to cover 39 nations, with full bans on countries including Afghanistan, Iran, Haiti, Somalia, Venezuela and Syria. The administration defended the measures on vetting and security grounds, citing a presidential proclamation issued in December.