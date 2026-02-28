US-Israel War on Iran Rattles Global Markets; Ghana Faces Oil, Cedi, and Inflation Risks

The United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes across Iran on Saturday, February 28, igniting a regional conflict that is already sending shockwaves through global energy and commodity markets and posing serious economic risks for Ghana.

President Donald Trump announced that the United States had begun “major combat operations” in Iran, joined by Israel, targeting Iranian ballistic missile infrastructure, nuclear programmes, and senior political and military leaders. The Pentagon named the operation “Epic Fury,” while Israel called its component “Lion’s Roar,” with both operations starting precisely as Trump’s diplomatic deadline to Iran expired.

Iran retaliated swiftly, firing missiles at several locations linked to US military operations across the region, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

The conflict has escalated rapidly. An Israeli strike reportedly hit an elementary school for girls in Iran’s southern county of Minab, with Iranian officials and state media citing dozens of students killed and scores more injured. The Israeli military said it was investigating the reports.

Markets Respond with Immediate Fear Pricing

Global commodity markets reacted sharply to the outbreak of hostilities. Analysts expect a significant “war premium” to be priced into crude oil when formal markets open, as the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint handling roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply, is now effectively considered a conflict zone. Brent crude had already settled around $72.87 per barrel ahead of the strikes, representing a 2.87 percent gain, while West Texas Intermediate closed at $67.02 per barrel, with analysts forecasting Brent could test $75 or higher as escalation fears intensify.

Gold, which had already risen above $5,000 per ounce in the weeks preceding the attack driven by mounting geopolitical anxiety, extended its rally further as investors moved into safe-haven assets.

The Double-Edged Sword for Ghana

The war presents Ghana with a classic and painful dilemma that the country has navigated before. As a leading gold producer, Ghana stands to benefit from surging gold prices, which boost export revenues and strengthen the foreign exchange position of the Bank of Ghana (BoG). However, as a net importer of refined petroleum, any sustained rise in crude oil prices translates directly into higher fuel costs, transport fares, and the price of basic goods. This dynamic, known as imported inflation, can quickly erode the macroeconomic progress Ghana has made over the past year, including a significant reduction in inflation and a period of relative cedi stability.

The concern is compounded by the risk of capital flight. Global conflicts of this magnitude typically prompt investors to exit emerging market positions in favour of the safety of the US dollar, reducing demand for the cedi and adding pressure on the currency at a time when Ghana is trying to rebuild its international reserves under the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Ghana’s Finance Ministry and the BoG have not yet issued a formal statement on the potential economic impact of the conflict. However, the government’s fiscal framework, which is built on assumptions of moderate global energy prices, may require revision if the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted or if oil prices remain elevated over several weeks.

OPEC+ is scheduled to meet this Sunday, with delegates already signalling readiness to increase output to stabilise the market should supply disruptions materialise.

The situation remains fluid. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an immediate halt to escalation, describing the outbreak of war as carrying “grave consequences for international peace and security.” Oman’s foreign minister, who had been mediating between Washington and Tehran, expressed dismay, stating that active negotiations had once again been undermined.