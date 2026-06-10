US Inflation Hits Three Year High Before Warsh Debut

US consumer prices rose 4.2 percent in the year to May, the fastest since April 2023, data showed Wednesday, a week before Kevin Warsh chairs his first Federal Reserve meeting.

The reading lands at an awkward moment for the new central bank chief and for investors worldwide, since higher US rates typically strengthen the dollar and raise borrowing costs across emerging markets. Warsh was sworn in as the seventeenth chair of the Federal Reserve (Fed) on May 22, and his first rate setting meeting runs June 16 and 17.

The numbers matched forecasts but masked a tug of war beneath the surface. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent for the month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, with both figures in line with the Dow Jones consensus, though the monthly pace slowed from April. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, rose 0.2 percent on the month, below the 0.3 percent estimate.

Energy did most of the damage. Energy prices jumped 3.9 percent in May and are up 23.5 percent over twelve months, a legacy of the conflict with Iran that has squeezed Gulf oil flows. The Labor Department said energy accounted for more than 60 percent of the monthly increase, with petrol prices up 40.5 percent from a year earlier.

Nigel Green, chief executive of financial advisory deVere Group, reads the report as a warning rather than a relief. A figure that merely matches expectations is not a good figure, he argues, when it marks a third straight acceleration alongside strong employment and healthy consumer demand. In his words, “there’s almost no way the Fed can justify any shift towards easier policy.” Green says the conversation among investors is shifting from when rates fall to how long they stay restrictive, and possibly whether the next move is up.

Other analysts drew the opposite conclusion from the same data. Scott Helfstein of Global X ETFs said the report should reassure investors that inflation is not running wild, noting the monthly pace slowed and the energy driven rise was already expected. Oxford Economics suggested May could mark the peak for headline inflation, with petrol prices already falling in June.

The market consensus sits closer to caution than to cuts. In a Reuters survey conducted June 4 to 9, 72 of 102 economists predicted the benchmark rate would stay in its 3.50 to 3.75 percent range through 2026, and futures markets have begun pricing the chance of an increase late in the year.

Warsh’s response next week, in the policy statement and his first press conference, will signal which camp he joins.