US Immigration Authorities Detain Nigerian Over Violent Crimes

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained Nigerian national Ibrahim Tunde Ijaoba pending deportation following multiple felony convictions accumulated during his illegal stay in America. The federal agency disclosed the arrest in a statement released Monday, December 29, 2025.

ICE officials identified Ijaoba as a former member of the Bloods, describing the organization as a notoriously violent street gang known for armed criminal activity across several US states. The agency confirmed he entered the country without authorization and subsequently built an extensive criminal record spanning violent and narcotics offenses.

His convictions include aggravated assault on a police officer using a firearm, multiple counts of assault, armed robbery, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, and escaping from lawful custody. Federal authorities did not disclose when Ijaoba entered the United States or specify a timeline for his removal.

The immigration enforcement agency confirmed that Ijaoba remains in federal custody under a final deportation order. Officials stated he will stay detained until arrangements for his return to Nigeria are completed.

Analysts characterize this action as part of broader federal efforts to deter illegal entry and address crime linked to undocumented immigrants. The case represents one of several high profile deportation proceedings targeting foreign nationals with serious criminal histories.

ICE, under President Donald Trump’s administration, has faced allegations of rights abuses and violations of court orders while intensifying operations to arrest and remove undocumented individuals. The agency has significantly expanded enforcement activities since the current administration took office in January 2025.

The Bloods street gang originated in Los Angeles during the 1970s and has since established chapters throughout urban centers nationwide. Law enforcement agencies consistently rank the organization among America’s most dangerous criminal enterprises, citing involvement in murder, robbery, narcotics trafficking, and territorial violence.

Nigerian nationals have featured in multiple recent federal criminal cases in the United States. Earlier in 2025, authorities arrested Farouk Adekunle Adepoju in connection with a transatlantic cybercrime scheme targeting an educational institution in Pennsylvania. More recently, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) apprehended Oluwadamilola Ogooluwa Bamigboye for allegedly evading arrest and assaulting an immigration officer.

Immigration officials have not released information regarding Ijaoba’s age, original port of entry, or length of residence in America prior to his arrest. The agency also declined to specify which jurisdiction initially prosecuted his criminal cases or where he served prison sentences before transfer to immigration custody.

Federal deportation proceedings typically follow completion of criminal sentences, with removal orders executed after judicial review confirms an individual’s immigration violations. Ijaoba’s case follows standard protocols for handling convicted criminal aliens subject to mandatory removal under existing immigration statutes.