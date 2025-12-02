US Homeland Security Secretary Proposes Expanded Travel Ban

United States Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recommended a comprehensive travel ban following a December 1 meeting with President Donald Trump, proposing restrictions on approximately 30 countries in response to a fatal shooting involving an Afghan national.

Noem announced the recommendation on social media platform X, stating she proposed restrictions on countries she claims send dangerous individuals to America. The proposal would expand beyond the existing 19 nation list currently subject to full or partial travel restrictions under a June presidential proclamation.

A source familiar with the matter indicates the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recommends adding between 10 and 13 additional countries to the travel ban list, bringing the total to approximately 30 to 32 nations. The source noted the list could continue expanding based on ongoing assessments, though specific countries and announcement timing remain unclear.

A DHS spokesperson confirmed to media outlets that affected nations would be announced soon. The White House directed inquiries to the Department of Homeland Security for further details on implementation and country selection criteria.

The recommendation follows a November 26 shooting near the White House that killed National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and critically injured Andrew Wolfe, 24. Authorities identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who worked with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) during the Afghanistan conflict and was evacuated to the United States in 2021.

Lakanwal received asylum approval from the Trump administration in April 2025, raising questions about vetting procedures and radicalization timing. The Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome program facilitated his initial entry following the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Trump previously issued a proclamation in June banning nationals from 12 countries including Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen from entering the United States. Seven additional countries face partial restrictions under the same order.

The 19 countries currently affected include Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen under full restrictions. Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela face partial restrictions.

Following the shooting, the Trump administration announced it would halt all asylum decisions and re-examine more than 720,000 green card holders from countries of concern. The administration also paused visa issuance for individuals traveling on Afghan passports.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Fox News that the administration’s position holds that individuals who don’t align with United States values aren’t welcome. The statement reflects the administration’s hardline immigration stance following the incident.

Trump stated his intention to permanently pause migration from what he described as third world countries, though he did not specify which nations would face restrictions. The term third world, originating from Cold War era terminology, generally refers to low and middle income countries.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow announced a comprehensive re-examination of every green card holder from countries of concern at Trump’s direction. USCIS also paused all asylum decisions pending enhanced vetting and screening procedures.

The Trump administration reduced the annual refugee admissions cap to 7,500 in October, marking the lowest level on record. The reduction represents part of broader immigration restrictions implemented during Trump’s second term.

The proposed travel ban represents the latest escalation in the administration’s immigration enforcement efforts, building on existing restrictions while significantly expanding the number of affected countries. Legal challenges are anticipated given the contentious history of previous travel bans during Trump’s first presidential term.

Implementation details, specific country designations, and legal frameworks remain pending official announcement from the Department of Homeland Security. The administration has not provided a timeline for when the expanded travel ban would take effect or how it would interact with existing immigration pathways.