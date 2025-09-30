US Government Shutdown Looms as Investors Flee to Gold

With less than 24 hours until America’s government runs out of money, financial markets worldwide are showing signs of stress that extend far beyond Washington’s political theatre.

The funding deadline expires at midnight on September 30, and congressional leaders emerged from a White House meeting Monday with little progress to show. Vice President JD Vance indicated that a shutdown appears likely, setting up what could become the 22nd such episode since 1950.

But this time feels different. The stakes are higher because the context is far more precarious.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory firms, warns that investors across continents are already repositioning their portfolios. “Gold prices have already surged to record highs as investors move into safe-haven assets,” he says, pointing to a trend that’s been accelerating throughout September.

Gold reached $3,819.66 on Monday, continuing a remarkable rally that’s seen the precious metal gain nearly 50% this year. The timing isn’t coincidental. When political dysfunction meets economic uncertainty, gold becomes the refuge of choice.

Treasury yields are behaving unpredictably, caught between historical patterns that suggest they should fall during shutdowns and mounting concerns about America’s growing debt burden. The dollar, which remains the world’s reserve currency despite recurring questions about its stability, is particularly vulnerable right now.

“Shutdowns are not the same as defaults, but they send a damaging signal about political dysfunction in the world’s largest economy,” Green notes. That signal reverberates across trading floors from London to Singapore.

The historical record offers some comfort but not much. Most of the previous 21 shutdowns lasted only days. The longest one, stretching 35 days from late 2018 into 2019, cost the economy an estimated $3 billion in permanently lost output. During that period, the S&P 500 corrected sharply, and consumer confidence took a beating that lasted well beyond the shutdown itself.

What makes the current situation more troubling is what’s happening simultaneously. Global growth is slowing. Geopolitical tensions are multiplying. Monetary conditions remain tight even as central banks contemplate easing. And now, on top of all that, America’s political class can’t agree on basic governance.

“This is happening at a time when investors are already grappling with an unpredictable environment,” Green emphasizes. “It magnifies volatility and could accelerate the flight of international capital away from US markets.”

That flight has already begun, though quietly. Portfolio managers have been reducing their US allocations for months, a trend that another Washington standoff will likely reinforce. The perception that American political institutions are becoming less reliable carries real consequences for capital flows.

One aspect that doesn’t get enough attention is data disruption. Government agencies will stop releasing economic statistics during a shutdown. That means no jobs numbers, no inflation reports, no consumer spending data at a time when markets desperately need these indicators to make sense of where the economy is heading.

“Without them, speculation fills the void, raising the risk of mispricing and abrupt swings,” Green points out. It’s not just an inconvenience for economists. When reliable information disappears, markets start operating on fear and rumour rather than fact.

Central banks face a particularly awkward situation. How do policymakers set interest rates when they’re flying blind? The Federal Reserve relies heavily on government data to calibrate its decisions. A prolonged shutdown could complicate monetary policy at exactly the wrong moment.

Equity markets haven’t panicked yet, but the potential for disruption is real. Short shutdowns get brushed aside, but anything lasting more than a week or two starts affecting corporate earnings, especially for companies dependent on government contracts or regulatory approvals. Consumer confidence tends to deteriorate during shutdowns, which feeds into spending patterns and ultimately shows up in quarterly results.

The symbolism matters as much as the substance, particularly for investors outside America. The US remains the largest and most liquid market in the world. But recurring shutdown threats highlight a fragility that makes other markets look more stable by comparison. That undermines the dollar’s traditional safe-haven status and strengthens the case for geographic diversification.

“Investors should not be paralysed by political drama in Washington, but they should be pragmatic,” Green advises. “Holding quality companies with strong fundamentals remains essential. Diversification across geographies and asset classes is more critical than ever.”

Alternative assets are proving their worth again. Gold’s rally isn’t just about shutdown fears—it reflects broader anxiety about where global markets are headed. When traditional assets start looking wobbly, investors return to assets that have maintained value for thousands of years.

The political calculus in Washington isn’t likely to improve quickly. Even if a temporary solution emerges, the House isn’t scheduled to return until October 7, suggesting that any last-minute deal will be just that—a temporary patch rather than a genuine resolution. The underlying divisions remain deep, which means the threat of future shutdowns will persist.

That creates a permanent layer of uncertainty embedded in US assets. Markets can handle economic cycles, inflation pressures, and even aggressive monetary policy. What’s harder to price in is political dysfunction that keeps recurring without resolution.

“Markets can live with economic cycles, even with inflationary pressures and shifting monetary policy,” Green concludes. “What undermines confidence most is dysfunction at the top. Every shutdown erodes the credibility of the US as a dependable steward of the global economy.”

For investors in Ghana and across Africa, the message is clear: what happens in Washington doesn’t stay in Washington. The ripple effects reach every market connected to global finance, which these days means essentially all of them. Portfolio strategies built on the assumption of American stability need rethinking in an era when that stability can no longer be taken for granted.

As the clock counts down to midnight, markets are holding their breath. Whether lawmakers find a way forward or not, the damage to confidence has already begun.