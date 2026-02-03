US Government Shutdown Enters Third Day as House Delays Vote

A partial United States government shutdown that began on Saturday, February 1, 2026, entered its third day on Monday as the House of Representatives delayed a vote on a bipartisan funding package already approved by the Senate.

Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News on Sunday that he is confident the House will pass the Senate approved package by Tuesday, February 3, 2026. However, the timeline was pushed back after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats would not join Republicans in expediting passage under suspension of the rules.

The shutdown was triggered when Congress failed to pass remaining federal funding bills before the previous continuing resolution expired at midnight on Friday, January 30, 2026. Disagreements centered on funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and related agencies, as lawmakers clashed over immigration enforcement policies following fatal shootings by federal agents.

The Senate approved a bipartisan funding plan in a 71 to 29 vote on Friday evening, with only five Republicans voting against the package. However, the House was in recess and will not return to Washington until Monday, leaving portions of the government without appropriations over the weekend.

Under the deal negotiated between President Donald Trump and Senate Democratic leaders, lawmakers approved five outstanding funding bills to finance most of the federal government through the end of the fiscal year in September 2026. The package includes appropriations for Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, State, and Financial Services departments.

The Senate agreement separated out funding for the Department of Homeland Security and included a two week stopgap measure that gives lawmakers more time to work out disputes over funding for immigration enforcement agencies. The DHS funding question will be revisited before the continuing resolution expires on February 14, 2026.

The funding impasse was triggered after Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents fatally shot Alex Pretti on January 24, 2026, the second deadly shooting of a United States citizen in Minneapolis by federal immigration officers within a week. Democrats in the Senate announced they would no longer support the original DHS funding bill.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said there will have to be strong, common sense legislation that reins in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in order for Democrats to support long term funding for DHS. He stated that if colleagues are not willing to enact real change, they should not expect Democratic votes.

Democrats are demanding reforms including ending roving patrols, tightening requirements for warrants to make arrests, imposing a code of conduct for immigration agents, requiring agents to wear identification and body cameras while prohibiting masks, and forcing them to wear identification during enforcement operations.

Jeffries told ABC News’ This Week on Sunday that Democrats want an agreement on their demands for reforms at DHS. He stated that the nation needs a robust path toward dramatic reform and that the administration cannot just talk the talk but must walk the walk, beginning immediately rather than in two weeks.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Sunday that Trump will be the decider on any policy change when it comes to immigration enforcement reforms but indicated he is willing to negotiate with Democrats. The president earlier said lawmakers are pretty close to reaching an agreement.

Johnson initially hoped to vote on the funding bills on Monday under suspension of the rules, which would have required a two thirds majority and Democratic support. However, after Jeffries declined to provide Democratic votes for expedited passage, Johnson must now pass the package through the House Rules Committee before bringing it to the floor for a regular vote.

The House Rules Committee announced it will consider the Senate passed funding package during its meeting Monday at 4:00 pm Eastern Time. The committee is often the last step for legislation before it reaches the House floor. Johnson will then need to secure sufficient Republican votes to pass the package, with his party holding a narrow 218 to 214 majority.

It is unclear if Johnson has the necessary support to advance the package given his slim majority. Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus hold enough votes in the Rules Committee to stop the bill’s passage if they choose. Chip Roy of Texas and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, both Freedom Caucus members, have not yet indicated which way they plan to vote.

Essential services such as Social Security payments, Medicare, national defense operations, air traffic control, and law enforcement remain operational during the shutdown. However, some government functions and key economic releases, including the January jobs report, have been delayed.

Agencies affected by the shutdown include the Departments of State, Treasury, portions of Defense, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Services, Labor, Education, and Homeland Security, as well as the Executive Office of the President. Other agencies including the Justice Department, Department of Veterans Affairs, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are unaffected because Congress previously approved their funding.

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought, in a memo sent Friday, told federal agency heads that their employees should report to work for their next regularly scheduled tour of duty to undertake orderly shutdown activities. The administration stated it will continue working with Congress to address recently raised concerns to complete appropriations for Fiscal Year 2026.

All federal employees who would normally report to work on Monday were expected to do so to initiate orderly shutdown activities, as is standard practice on the first working day after a funding lapse. Depending on when the House acts, OMB could advise furloughed employees to remain at work or to go home and await an update.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he wishes lawmakers had been given more time to negotiate DHS funding, expressing concern that reaching a bipartisan agreement in two weeks will be extremely difficult. He noted there are significant differences of opinion on immigration enforcement policies.

The partial shutdown comes less than a year after a record 43 day government shutdown in 2025. Analysts say that a swift resolution would relieve uncertainty for both financial markets and citizens reliant on government services, but the exact timing depends on the House vote and any last minute negotiations.