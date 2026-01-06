US Forces Stage in Britain for Venezuelan Tanker Intercept

United States special forces have arrived in the United Kingdom to intercept a sanctioned oil tanker accused of evading the Trump administration’s blockade on Venezuelan crude and heading toward Russia. Cargo aircraft carrying helicopters and personnel landed at Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford as Washington prepares for a possible high-risk boarding operation.

The target vessel, Marinera, formerly known as Bella 1, is believed to be operating under a Russian flag approximately 500 miles west of Ireland in the North Atlantic. US officials describe the ship as part of a shadow fleet used to bypass international sanctions. The tanker is allegedly linked to Iran and accused of helping sanctioned regimes including those of Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro continue oil trading despite restrictions.

Troops from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known as the Night Stalkers, have reportedly deployed Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters capable of fast-roping commandos onto large vessels. Three V-22 Ospreys operating from RAF Mildenhall have joined the mission alongside surveillance aircraft and refuelling jets. The military buildup suggests preparations for a hostile boarding operation.

US and British military activity intensified after tracking detected the tanker resurfacing at sea. The vessel had previously slipped away from American forces in the Caribbean following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a total and complete blockade on Venezuelan oil exports. During the pursuit, the crew reportedly painted a Russian flag on the hull and later re-registered the ship under a new name in Russia.

US officials told American media that Washington prefers to seize the tanker rather than sink it, mirroring a helicopter-borne raid conducted last month on another sanctioned vessel. A decision on whether to proceed with the operation is expected within days. Defence sources indicated the RAF Fairford buildup points toward imminent action while naval patrol aircraft maintain surveillance of the tanker’s movements.

The chase reflects Washington’s tightening pressure on Venezuela’s oil lifeline. More than a dozen tankers have reportedly fled the country using deceptive tactics since the blockade was announced. These methods include falsified tracking data and flag changes designed to obscure vessel origins and destinations. The shadow fleet practice has become increasingly common among sanctioned states seeking to circumvent international restrictions.

The operation raises questions about international maritime law and sovereignty, particularly regarding enforcement actions in international waters against vessels flying foreign flags. Previous similar operations have sparked diplomatic tensions, though US officials maintain such actions are necessary to enforce sanctions regimes approved by Congress.

Britain’s cooperation in hosting the staging operation demonstrates continued transatlantic security coordination despite broader questions about US unilateral actions elsewhere. The United Kingdom has historically supported international sanctions enforcement, though the scope and methods of this particular operation remain sensitive given the vessel’s reported Russian registration.

If carried out, the boarding would mark the second major maritime interdiction operation by US forces in recent weeks, following the Venezuela oil blockade announcement. The frequency of such operations signals an escalation in Washington’s willingness to use military assets for sanctions enforcement beyond traditional diplomatic and economic pressure.