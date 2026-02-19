US Forces Poised to Strike Iran as Diplomacy Stumbles

The United States military is prepared to strike Iran as early as this weekend after an intensive buildup of air and naval assets across the Middle East, but President Donald Trump has not yet authorised military action, multiple senior officials familiar with the situation confirmed on Thursday, 19 February 2026.

Trump has been privately arguing both for and against military action, polling advisers and allies on the best course of action. Top administration national security officials met on Wednesday in the White House Situation Room to discuss the situation in Iran, while Trump was separately briefed by special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner on indirect talks held with Iranian representatives a day earlier in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Defence Department is deploying additional warships, air defence systems, and submarines to the region alongside the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group already in the Persian Gulf. The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and its accompanying flotilla are transiting the Atlantic into the Mediterranean Sea and are expected in the region within days. In addition, more than 50 F-35, F-22, and F-16 fighter jets repositioned to the Middle East within a 24-hour window, according to open source flight radar data and a United States official.

The military posture comes against a backdrop of deepening diplomatic strain. A second round of nuclear talks between the two sides concluded in Geneva on Tuesday without a breakthrough, though both delegations described the atmosphere as constructive. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the parties had agreed on a set of guiding principles and that a clearer path forward had emerged. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged limited progress but told reporters the two sides are “still very far apart on some issues,” adding that Iran is expected to submit a written proposal within the coming weeks.

Leavitt emphasised that Iran would be “very wise to make a deal” with Trump, while declining to commit to whether military action would be held off during the period allowed for Iran’s follow-up proposal. Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday that it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia and the Royal Air Force base at Fairford in the United Kingdom to eliminate what he described as the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear programme.

One Trump adviser told Axios there was a 90 percent chance of military action within the next few weeks, though Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said strikes could still be weeks away rather than days.

The current round of negotiations follows a 12-day war in June 2025 in which Israel struck Iranian nuclear facilities and the United States joined by bombing sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran subsequently suspended nuclear talks indefinitely before both sides returned to the table in February 2026 through Omani mediation. Before those strikes, Iran was enriching uranium to 60 percent purity, a short technical step from weapons-grade levels, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran and Russia announced joint naval drills in the Sea of Oman on Wednesday, describing the exercises as a deterrent to any unilateral action in the region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that escalating tensions risked a nuclear incident and cautioned that the situation amounted to playing with fire.

Several factors could influence the timing of any decision. The Winter Olympics conclude on Sunday, Ramadan began this week, and Trump is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday. Whether any of those considerations will delay or accelerate a final call from the president remained unclear as of Thursday morning.