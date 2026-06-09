US Extradites Former MASLOC Boss to Ghana

Ghana has taken custody of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) boss Sedina Tamakloe Attionu after her extradition from the United States to serve a 10 year jail sentence.

The US Embassy in Accra announced the transfer on Tuesday, calling it the first extradition from the United States to Ghana since 2009 and a sign of closer law enforcement cooperation. The mission said “justice has no borders.” Security officials took Attionu into custody on arrival, according to the announcement, and she is expected to be moved to prison to begin her term.

An Accra High Court convicted Attionu in absentia in April 2024 and jailed her for 10 years with hard labour, after finding her guilty on 78 counts including causing financial loss to the state, stealing, conspiracy, money laundering and procurement breaches. The court found that her conduct as head of MASLOC between 2013 and 2016 cost the state close to GH¢90 million. The embassy put the loss at more than 6 million dollars in taxpayer funds.

Attionu had been allowed to travel to the United States for medical treatment in 2021 while her trial was running. She did not return, and the court finished the case without her.

Ghana asked Washington to extradite her in July 2024. US Marshals arrested her in Nevada in early January 2026, and a federal court in the state certified the extradition in April, leaving final sign off to the US Secretary of State.

Daniel Axim, the former MASLOC operations head convicted in the same case, received a five year sentence with hard labour. The Supreme Court granted him bail of GH¢500,000 early this year. Now that she is back, Attionu has the right under Ghana’s constitution to appeal her conviction and sentence.