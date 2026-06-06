US Embassy Brings World Cup to Ghana’s Sixteen Regions

The United States Embassy in Ghana is partnering with local authorities to host World Cup watch parties across all sixteen regions of the country, bringing the tournament into Ghanaian communities as the competition approaches.

Matthew Asada, Acting Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy, announced the initiative alongside the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation. The programme draws a deliberate parallel between the sixteen host cities spread across the United States, Canada and Mexico and Ghana’s own sixteen regions, giving each part of the country a symbolic stake in the tournament.

The first event is scheduled for the National Stadium in Accra next Friday, timed to coincide with the United States’ opening match. Further watch parties will follow in regions across the country throughout the competition.

Asada also disclosed a practical measure aimed at Ghanaian fans hoping to attend matches in North America. Supporters holding FIFA ticketing passes can now secure interview appointments at the U.S. Embassy, removing a key administrative barrier that had complicated travel plans for those wishing to watch matches at the American host cities in person.

Asada placed the broader initiative within a larger sporting horizon for the United States, describing the coming years as “a decade of sports” as the country follows the World Cup with the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The GTA partnership is a deliberate effort to close the distance between Ghanaian fans and a tournament being played thousands of miles away, in a country where football stirs deep national feeling.