US Diversity Visa Suspension Affects Thousands of Ghanaian Applicants

The United States has suspended its Diversity Visa program, affecting thousands of prospective immigrants in Ghana and similar economies who are now reassessing their migration plans and economic opportunities.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced the pause on December 18 following the Brown University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology shootings. The suspect, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, a Portuguese national, had obtained a green card through the DV1 program in 2017.

According to Noem, “At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV1 program.” The Department of Homeland Security has stopped issuing green cards to those who came under the diversity program as of Friday.

The DV1 program, widely known as the green card lottery, has historically offered up to 50,000 visas annually to individuals from countries with low rates of US immigration. For many Ghanaians, it has been a highly sought after legal route to work, study and live in the United States.

In the DV 2026 cycle, more than 20.8 million qualified entries were submitted globally. Recent figures show 2,686 Ghanaians and their families were selected to apply in the latest cycle, with historical records suggesting thousands have benefited over the years.

The DV lottery has provided Ghanaians with access to higher incomes, global work opportunities and the chance to send remittances home, boosting families and local communities. These remittances serve as a vital source of income for families and a key driver of small businesses and local investment.

The suspension removes one of the few accessible routes to permanent US residency, forcing many aspiring professionals and students to explore alternative, often more restrictive migration channels. Those already selected for the 2025 and anticipated 2026 DV lotteries who were preparing documentation or interviews may experience delays or suspension of processing.

The pause also affects business and economic networks. Diaspora communities often serve as bridges for knowledge transfer, investment and partnerships. Reduced mobility could slow the growth of cross border business networks, particularly in sectors like technology, consulting and education.

This may prompt local institutions, governments and businesses to focus on domestic skill development and job creation under frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The DV program has long offered Ghana’s youth a chance to gain international experience and pursue upward mobility. Its suspension may shift ambitions toward alternative destinations abroad or within Africa, emphasizing the importance of strengthening local avenues for business and career development.

A Homeland Security official told CNN that as of Friday, the department has paused issuing green cards to those who came under the diversity program. It remains unclear what legal authority DHS is using to pause the program, which was created by Congress.

The future of the DV1 program remains uncertain. Legal challenges and Congressional oversight could determine whether the pause becomes temporary or signals a longer term shift toward merit based or skills focused immigration policies that President Trump has advocated.

Trump has long opposed the diversity visa lottery, previously attempting to end the program in 2017 following a deadly truck attack in New York City. The latest suspension represents another attempt to advance immigration policy goals following a high profile tragedy.