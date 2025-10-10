US Deploys 200 Troops to Monitor Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

The United States will deploy approximately 200 military personnel to Israel to support the implementation of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, according to US officials who emphasized that no American troops will enter Gaza. The deployment comes after Israel’s cabinet approved the first phase of a peace framework brokered by President Donald Trump.

President Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a framework that will allow for the swift release of all hostages, marking a significant development in the two-year conflict that has devastated the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire took effect on Thursday following the Israeli cabinet’s approval. The 200 US servicemembers will operate from inside Israel to monitor the ceasefire and help coordinate the flow of humanitarian, logistic and security assistance.

US Central Command will establish a civil-military coordination center in Israel staffed by troops with expertise in transportation, planning, security, logistics and engineering. American soldiers have already begun arriving in the region, with additional forces expected over the weekend to establish operations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas will release the remaining Israeli hostages within 72 hours after Israeli troops begin withdrawing from Gaza along predetermined lines. Israel would then release 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and about 1,700 people detained in Gaza since October 7, 2023, including all women and children who were detained.

The deal represents the first phase of a plan that calls for Hamas to step aside after ruling Gaza for nearly two decades, with “qualified Palestinians and international experts” forming a transitional governing committee. An international “Board of Peace,” chaired by Trump, would supervise the committee.

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner participated in the Israeli government’s cabinet meeting that approved the framework. Trump indicated earlier that he expected to travel to the Middle East on Sunday to celebrate the agreement and witness the hostage releases.

The coordination effort will include not only US troops but also allies, non-governmental organizations, and private sector groups working together to facilitate the transition. The American military presence aims to provide technical expertise and logistical support rather than direct enforcement of the ceasefire terms.

Speaking at the White House, Trump declared the agreement had “ended the war in Gaza” and assured that “nobody’s going to be forced to leave” the Palestinian territory under his 20-point peace plan. However, significant uncertainty remains about whether the fragile agreement can hold and whether subsequent phases addressing Gaza’s long-term governance can be successfully negotiated.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, triggering Israeli military operations that have devastated much of Gaza’s infrastructure and displaced the majority of its population.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the government approved “the framework for the release of all of the hostages, the living and the deceased.” The statement marked formal Israeli acceptance of terms negotiated indirectly through Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Whether this ceasefire proves more durable than previous attempts remains uncertain. The presence of US military personnel in a coordination role represents an American commitment to the agreement’s success, though the limited deployment suggests Washington remains cautious about deeper involvement in what has proven to be one of the world’s most intractable conflicts.

The coming days will test whether both sides can implement the initial hostage-prisoner exchange smoothly and whether the ceasefire can survive the inevitable disputes over interpretation and implementation that have derailed previous agreements.