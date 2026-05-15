US Court Blocks Limits on Abortion Pill Access

The United States Supreme Court has blocked restrictions on mail access to the abortion pill mifepristone, preserving the ability of women to receive the drug by post while a lawsuit challenging its distribution works through the courts.

The order, issued Thursday on the court’s emergency docket, came with no written reasoning and will remain in place until the justices decide whether to take up an emergency case brought by two mifepristone manufacturers. Access to the pill by mail is likely to remain unaffected until the underlying lawsuit reaches a final decision, which could take until next year.

The ruling overrides a lower appeals court order that had temporarily reinstated a requirement for patients to obtain the pill in person, a restriction that had been triggered by a lawsuit filed by Louisiana against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last October. Louisiana argued that nationwide postal delivery of mifepristone directly undermined its own ban on medical abortions. The two manufacturers subsequently asked the Supreme Court to intervene while preparing an emergency appeal.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented. Thomas argued that because mailing mifepristone is illegal in Louisiana, the manufacturers had no standing to seek relief from a court order based on revenue from what he described as unlawful activity.

Abortion pills are now the most common method of terminating pregnancies in the United States, particularly in states where the procedure is banned. The FDA permanently authorised mail dispensing of mifepristone in 2023, following a temporary expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The following year, the Supreme Court unanimously rejected a separate effort to restrict access to the drug, though that ruling left open the possibility of future legal challenges.

More than 20 US states have banned or restricted abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, making mail access to mifepristone a critical alternative for millions of women across the country.