US Confirms Apache Down Near Oman, Crew Rescued

U.S. Central Command confirmed Tuesday that two crew members were rescued within about two hours after their Army Apache helicopter went down near the coast of Oman, close to the Strait of Hormuz, with the cause still under investigation.

The on-record statement from Central Command (CENTCOM) firmed up earlier remarks by President Donald Trump, who told reporters in New York late Monday that the two pilots were fine and nobody was hurt. CENTCOM said the crew were in stable condition and that the AH-64 Apache had been patrolling regional waters when it came down.

What brought the aircraft down remains unclear. Early reporting could not establish whether it was hit by Iranian fire, suffered a mechanical failure, or struck some other problem. Trump said a report would follow on Tuesday but did not say what may have caused the incident. The White House, the State Department and CENTCOM did not immediately respond to earlier press requests before the command issued its statement.

The timing is what gives the crash its weight. It came a day after Iran and Israel traded their first direct strikes in months, a flare-up that strained a fragile ceasefire in a war now stretching past three months. The Strait of Hormuz sits at the center of that conflict. Roughly a fifth of the world’s oil normally moves through the waterway, which Iran has kept under a chokehold.

Apache gunships have been doing heavy work in the campaign. The U.S. has used them to help enforce a blockade on Iranian crude shipments, and the United Arab Emirates has flown them against Iranian drones. The aircraft is not a minor loss in a war that has already cost the American military a string of jets, refueling planes and drones since fighting began in late February, according to a Congressional Research Service tally from May.

Trump also said negotiators were closing in on a deal with Tehran. He told reporters the talks were in their final stages and predicted a signing within two or three days, claiming the strait would reopen as soon as any agreement was signed. He has made similar predictions before without a deal materializing.