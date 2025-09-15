US, China Resume Critical Trade Talks as TikTok Fate Hangs in Balance

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng continued high-level trade negotiations in Madrid on Monday, with the future of TikTok emerging as a central issue alongside broader economic disputes.

The talks focus primarily on extending the September 17 deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok’s US operations or face a complete shutdown. This would mark the fourth extension of the original divestment deadline, as Trump administration officials weigh national security concerns against potential trade concessions.

The Madrid discussions represent the fourth attempt in recent months to prevent the collapse of the US-China trade relationship, with negotiators seeking to address mounting tensions over technology transfers, market access, and data privacy.

Senior Treasury officials confirmed that representatives discussed TikTok, trade, and broader economic issues during the first day of talks, though experts maintain low expectations for significant breakthroughs.

The negotiations come as TikTok’s 170 million American users face potential service disruption. President Trump previously extended ByteDance’s divestment deadline three times since returning to office, with the current September 17 cutoff established through a June executive order.

Trump’s evolving stance on TikTok reflects shifting political calculations. Initially a fierce critic of the Chinese-owned platform, the president has softened his position after gaining significant traction during his 2024 campaign. The White House even launched an official TikTok account, signaling a dramatic policy reversal.

Unlike previous rounds of US-China trade talks in Geneva, London, and Stockholm, TikTok’s inclusion as a public agenda item suggests the administration views the platform as a potential bargaining chip in broader economic negotiations.

The Madrid talks also address ongoing tariff disputes, with both nations seeking to extend agreements that temporarily reduced import taxes exceeding 100 percent on certain goods. These measures, originally implemented to counter Chinese trade practices, have created significant economic pressure on both economies.

Chinese officials arrived in Spain amid domestic pressure to resist American demands while maintaining crucial economic ties. The talks represent Beijing’s opportunity to secure trade concessions in exchange for potential TikTok-related agreements.

National security concerns surrounding TikTok center on data privacy and potential Chinese government influence over American users’ information. Critics argue ByteDance’s Chinese ownership creates unacceptable security risks, while supporters emphasize the platform’s cultural and economic significance.

Monday’s discussions resumed between 8 and 10 a.m. local time, with tentative press conferences scheduled for the afternoon, suggesting both sides recognize the high-stakes nature of the negotiations.

The outcome will significantly impact US-China relations, setting precedents for how both nations handle technology disputes and economic competition. For American TikTok users, the talks determine whether their preferred social media platform survives or becomes another casualty of geopolitical tensions.

Spain’s role as neutral host reflects European efforts to facilitate dialogue between the world’s two largest economies, as global markets watch for signs of either escalation or compromise in the ongoing trade dispute.