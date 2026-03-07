US Begins Iran Operations From British Bases Amid Starmer Tensions

The United States has activated two British military bases for defensive operations against Iran, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed on Saturday, March 7, as the Middle East conflict sparked by joint American and Israeli strikes enters its second week.

Britain’s defence ministry said the US had begun using the military sites for specific defensive operations to prevent Iran from firing missiles into the region. The bases involved are Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford in Gloucestershire, western England, and the joint United Kingdom-United States base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

A United States Air Force B-1B Lancer strategic bomber arrived at RAF Fairford on Saturday, marking the beginning of a new deployment of heavy bombers to Europe as tensions with Iran continue. An American C-5 Galaxy transport aircraft was also observed on the runway, while anti-war demonstrators gathered outside the base in protest.

The conflict, known as Operation Epic Fury, began on February 28 with joint American and Israeli strikes on Iran. The joint strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Washington framed the action as a preemptive move aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme and weakening the regime.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer initially refused to allow Britain any role in the campaign. On March 1, however, Starmer announced he would permit the use of British military bases, limited to defensive action against missiles and drones based in Iran.

Iranian retaliatory strikes, which have seen drones and missiles targeting Gulf states, placed British expatriates and treaty partners under direct threat, shifting London’s legal calculus. Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, maintained that any British military involvement must rest on a clear legal foundation.

The reversal strained relations with Washington. Trump told The Daily Telegraph that it had taken “far too much time” for the United Kingdom to allow American use of its military bases. He also publicly mocked Starmer, saying the British leader was no Winston Churchill.

Within Britain, the decision has reopened wounds over the Iraq War. Lawmakers in Starmer’s ruling Labour Party remain haunted by former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s support for the United States-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. A Survation poll of 1,045 British respondents published on Friday found that 56 percent believed Starmer was right not to involve Britain in the initial strikes, while only 27 percent said he was wrong.

Legal analysts have raised questions about whether the defensive framing holds up in practice. Experts warn that the same bases, command structures, logistics, and intelligence systems that support defensive operations simultaneously support the broader offensive campaign to degrade Iran’s military capabilities.