US-Based Ghanaian Artist Clem Biney Releases Faith-Driven EP

Ghanaian hip-hop artist Clem Biney has released his nine-track EP “I Am That I Am,” blending motivational themes with authentic storytelling across major streaming platforms worldwide.

The US-based musician’s latest project explores faith, perseverance, and personal identity through collaborations with producers including VIKI, Dr. Ray Beatz, Pee Rocky Beatz, and It’s Joe Beatz. The EP features guest appearances from JR and VIKI across multiple tracks.

Opening with “The Chosen” featuring JR, the collection spans diverse musical territory from the reflective “Hold On (God’s Doing)” to the energetic “The Come Up.” Other notable tracks include “Jameela,” “Life Matters,” and “Receipts,” each addressing different aspects of triumph and resilience.

According to Biney, the project represents his personal journey through victories and challenges. “This project is a reflection of who I am and the journey I’ve walked through — the victories, the lessons, and the faith that carried me through,” he stated in promotional materials.

The EP showcases Biney’s versatility across production styles while maintaining consistent lyrical themes. VIKI contributes production to four tracks including “The Come Up,” “B.M.W,” and “Life Matters,” while also appearing as a featured artist. Dr. Ray Beatz handles production duties for three songs including “Jameela” and the spiritually-focused “Hold On (God’s Doing).”

Biney’s approach combines traditional hip-hop elements with motivational messaging, positioning him within a growing movement of faith-based rap artists. The project arrives as African artists continue gaining international recognition across streaming platforms.

The complete tracklist reflects thematic progression from empowerment anthems to introspective pieces. “B.M.W” and “T.A.B” represent the artist’s storytelling range, while “Be Like That,” produced by It’s Joe Beatz, closes the collection.

Biney has built his reputation on what he describes as “raw lyricism with motivational and soul-touching messages.” His artistic style emphasizes real-life experiences and authentic narrative construction.

The streaming release strategy targets global audiences while maintaining connections to Ghanaian musical traditions. The EP joins recent releases from other Ghanaian-American artists exploring similar themes of cultural identity and spiritual growth.

Production credits highlight collaborative relationships within hip-hop’s producer community. Pee Rocky Beatz contributes to “Receipts,” while the diverse producer lineup demonstrates Biney’s commitment to varied sonic landscapes.

The project addresses contemporary social issues through personal lens, with tracks like “Life Matters” engaging current conversations about value and purpose. The EP maintains optimistic messaging while acknowledging real-world challenges.

Streaming availability spans major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. The global release strategy reflects growing international appetite for African hip-hop content.