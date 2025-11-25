US Awards Zipline US$150 Million for African Drone Expansion

The United States Department of State is committing 150 million dollars to Zipline, the world’s largest autonomous delivery system, to expand life saving medical drone services across Africa under a groundbreaking pay for performance model that ties funding to government commitments and long term sustainability.

The award announced Monday represents the State Department’s first pay for performance foreign assistance contract and its first deployment of artificial intelligence and robotics for healthcare improvement. Funds will be released only when African governments sign expansion contracts and commit to ongoing operating costs, ensuring services remain viable within public health systems. African countries participating in the program will pay up to 400 million dollars in utilization fees as buyers of the service.

Rwanda is expected to become the first country to expand under this model, building a third distribution center and doubling daily deliveries. The expansion will introduce Zipline’s new short range precision delivery drone to urban communities and establish a flagship testing facility hosting the company’s global hardware and software product development. Additional expansions are anticipated in Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and Nigeria, countries where Zipline already operates regional services.

The expansion could triple the number of health facilities Zipline serves from 5,000 to 15,000 and provide on demand delivery access to more than 130 million Africans. The initiative aims to create over 800 high skilled jobs in Africa across logistics, health systems, advanced engineering, robotics, and artificial intelligence sectors. The company projects the expansion will generate up to one billion dollars in annual economic gains across Africa by resolving logistics and credit bottlenecks that constrain commerce in many regions.

Zipline has operated across Africa since 2016, partnering with national governments to deliver blood and medicines to hospitals and health facilities. The company’s autonomous logistics system has flown more than 120 million commercial autonomous miles and completed over 1.7 million autonomous deliveries with zero safety incidents since its first delivery in Rwanda nine years ago.

Research conducted in partnership with African health ministries and international institutions documents significant health improvements in areas where Zipline operates. Studies show the service helped cut maternal deaths by up to 56 percent in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, reduced zero dose vaccine prevalence by 42 percent in Nigeria’s Bayelsa State within a single year, and decreased missed opportunities to treat severe malaria by 66 percent. Blood wastage dropped 67 percent in Rwanda, while immunization rates increased by 13 to 37 percentage points in serviced districts in Ghana.

The company operates 13 distribution centers across Rwanda, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Côte d’Ivoire, employing over 500 people. Each distribution center can conduct up to 300 drone flights daily, delivering vaccines, blood products, essential medicines, malaria medication, and nutritional supplements. A single hub can serve hundreds of delivery points within a 38,000 square kilometer area, with round trip distances extending beyond 200 kilometers.

In some African locations where Zipline operates, the average time between when a health facility places an order and delivery arrival was 13 days before the service launched. Zipline reduced that timeframe to under 30 minutes for facilities it serves. Federal and state health ministries in Africa have procured and paid for Zipline’s services since 2016 to achieve health and economic improvements in their countries.

The distribution centers in Ghana temporarily paused operations at three of six locations, though the company stated it remains committed to partnering when conditions support a sustainable long term model. Ghana pioneered autonomous logistics adoption in West Africa beginning in 2019, with six distribution centers serving most rural population districts and regions.

Nigeria presents unique challenges with more than 200 million people requiring equitable and efficient healthcare delivery. Zipline currently operates three distribution centers in Kaduna, Bayelsa, and Cross River states, covering over 1,000 health facilities and communities. The service eliminated stockouts, created new service points even where no health facility exists, drove growth in facility visits and treatment rates, and improved treatment success and health outcomes according to Nigerian health officials.

In Côte d’Ivoire, Zipline operates one distribution center in Daloa serving five regions and 14 departments. The country has witnessed concrete impacts including shorter supply times, improved availability of vital products, strengthened health facility capacities, and better services delivered to populations in rural and remote areas. Officials aim to extend benefits to larger numbers of communities across the entire territory.

Kenya’s single distribution center in Kisumu serves four counties in Western Kenya with potential to cover an additional ten counties in the broader region. The operation distributes essential medicines, routine childhood vaccines, HIV prevention and diagnostic supplies, blood products, livestock medication, and vaccines. Growth focuses on building a national network that integrates and streamlines healthcare delivery across multiple use cases in coordination with supply chain managers at every health system level.

The partnership signals what officials describe as a new era of commercial diplomacy that uses American innovation to drive global health and economic development. The results driven model prioritizes innovation, scales proven solutions, and emphasizes long term sustainability and mutual economic growth rather than traditional aid structures.

Zipline partners include the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Gates Foundation, Gavi, Pfizer, and The UPS Foundation, which helped the company and partner governments develop empirical evidence advancing understanding of how improved supply chain performance increases timely treatment and saves lives. Recent research positions Zipline’s service among the most cost effective public health interventions ever studied.

The company designs and manufactures its own drones, building and operating distribution centers that also serve as drone airports. The drones deliver whole blood, platelets, frozen plasma, and cryoprecipitate along with medical products including vaccines, infusions, and common medical commodities. As of September 2021, more than 75 percent of blood deliveries in Rwanda outside Kigali used Zipline drones.

Zipline also operates commercial services beyond Africa, including in the United States and Japan. The company makes a delivery somewhere in the world every 30 seconds, serving more than 5,000 hospitals and health facilities globally. In the United States, consumers in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, and the Dallas Fort Worth metropolitan area can order groceries, pharmacy goods, and restaurant meals through the Zipline app for direct home delivery by drone.

The expansion builds on momentum from previous partnerships. In December 2024, Rwanda and Zipline announced an expanded partnership to serve the entire country, planning nearly two million deliveries and more than 200 million kilometers of flight in Rwanda by 2029. In June 2024, Gavi, the international vaccine alliance, committed to delivering 250 million vaccine doses by drone over five years as part of its focus on scaling proven innovations.

The company raised 330 million dollars in a Series F funding round in May 2023, bringing total funding to approximately 900 million dollars and valuing the company at 4.2 billion dollars. That funding supported improvements to drone technology and expansion of operations across continents.

This State Department award represents an evolution in foreign assistance strategy, moving from traditional aid models toward catalyzing private capital, incentivizing local investment, and championing American businesses in developing economies. The approach aims to bring developing economies into the 21st century while helping America compete in emerging technology sectors.