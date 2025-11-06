US Arrests Five Fugitives in International €300 Million Fraud Scheme

United States authorities have arrested five international fugitives accused of orchestrating a massive fraud scheme that created a shadow financial system in Germany. The arrests were made on Wednesday, November 5, at the request of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the operation, which targeted a network that allegedly defrauded thousands of victims of more than 300 million euros. Among those arrested was Canadian national Tunde Benak. The four other defendants are US citizens residing in California: Medhat Mourid, Andrew Garroni, Guy Mizrachi, and Ardeshir Akhavan.

Germany alleges the defendants generated millions of fraudulent micro-charges on credit and debit cards, deliberately keeping transactions below 50 euros to avoid detection. These charges were linked to fictitious companies with websites only accessible via direct links. The group allegedly colluded with executives and compliance officers at German payment service processors to process the payments.

Pursuant to its treaty obligations, the United States located and arrested the fugitives in the Central District of California for extradition to Germany. The US Marshals Service carried out the arrests as part of a coordinated international action that also involved operations in Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Cyprus, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Singapore.