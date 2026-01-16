US Approves $413m for West Africa Security Operations

The United States has authorized $413 million for counter insurgency and security operations in Nigeria and other West African countries for the 2026 fiscal year, reflecting Washington’s heightened response to deteriorating security across the region.

The funding, allocated under the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) budget, forms part of the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) signed into law by President Donald Trump on December 18, 2025. The comprehensive defence bill authorizes $901 billion in total military expenditure and includes a four per cent pay rise for service members, marking the 65th consecutive annual defence authorization. While the Act does not provide a country specific breakdown, the $413 million represents the full amount requested by AFRICOM for its Africa operations and maintenance budget.

The approval comes as Nigeria battles prolonged insurgency in the northeast, escalating banditry in the northwest, and persistent piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. Elsewhere in the region, Mali faces renewed militant pressure, while northern Benin has experienced spillover violence from the Sahel. Recent weeks have seen intensified security cooperation between Washington and Abuja, with AFRICOM confirming delivery of military equipment to Nigerian security agencies on Tuesday, January 13.

“This delivery supports Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasizes our shared security partnership,” the command stated. The increased engagement follows controversial air strikes conducted by US forces on suspected terrorist hideouts in Sokoto State on Christmas Day 2025, carried out in coordination with Nigerian authorities. The strikes drew mixed reactions domestically, with some security analysts questioning the long term implications of direct foreign military operations on Nigerian soil.

Security expert Kabir Adamu, chief executive of Beacon Consulting, described the funding as part of intensifying geopolitical rivalry in Africa driven primarily by economic interests rather than purely military considerations. He noted that Russia and China have expanded their influence across the continent through security cooperation and economic engagement, prompting Washington to reassess its strategic posture. According to Adamu, West Africa and the Sahel have become contested theatres due to weak state control, persistent insecurity, and the presence of critical resources including rare earth minerals.

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, called for deeper strategic cooperation with the United States Army during a courtesy visit by US Defence Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Semira Moore to Army Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday. Shaibu praised Washington for sustained partnership and support, noting that the Nigerian Army has benefited from US military professionalism and institutional expertise. However, Nigerian security analyst Kenneth Omeje emphasized that current engagements must be based on mutual respect and dignity, reflecting Nigeria’s longstanding demand to be treated as an equal partner.

“The key issue here is that we are now on the level of partnership, not invasion or any kind of dominance,” Omeje explained, adding that many of Nigeria’s security threats are linked to global terrorist networks requiring international cooperation. He noted that groups operating in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions are part of wider transnational movements rather than purely local phenomena.

Beyond funding, the NDAA introduces policy changes aimed at strengthening US engagement with sub Saharan Africa. The legislation codifies the establishment of an Assistant Secretary for African Affairs within the State Department and a Bureau of African Affairs to coordinate foreign policy and assistance across the region. The positions have existed in various forms since 1958, but the NDAA formalizes their structure and responsibilities in law. The Assistant Secretary will report to the Under Secretary for Political Affairs and maintain continuous observation of developments affecting sub Saharan African nations.

The Act also mandates a comprehensive review of Russia’s military activities and posture across Africa, including assessment of Moscow’s overseas military basing, logistics capabilities, and infrastructure used to project power on the continent. The review will examine implications for US contingency plans under AFRICOM, Central Command, and European Command. Adamu suggested Nigeria could become a focal point for the new bureau given its strategic location and regional influence, though the exact location remains undisclosed. He noted Nigeria’s position allows Washington to monitor neighboring countries, particularly Sahelian states such as Niger, where the United States was recently forced to withdraw its military presence.

Other regional commands received substantial funding under the same operations and maintenance category, including $385.7 million for US European Command, $224.9 million for US Southern Command, $77 million for US Forces Korea, $331.4 million for cyberspace operations, and $550 million for cybersecurity initiatives. The subtotal for operating forces under the operations and maintenance section stands at approximately $40 billion.

The increased US military engagement in West Africa comes amid broader concerns about democratic backsliding and military coups across the Sahel region. Several former French allies, including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, have expelled Western military forces in recent years while strengthening ties with Russia and China. Washington views the $413 million allocation as essential to maintaining influence and supporting regional partners facing mounting security challenges from jihadist groups, including affiliates of al Qaeda and Islamic State.

Critics, however, question whether increased military spending addresses underlying governance issues and socioeconomic factors driving instability across West Africa. Some Nigerian civil society groups have called for greater emphasis on development assistance and institutional strengthening rather than military hardware. The debate reflects broader tensions between security focused interventions and comprehensive approaches to addressing root causes of conflict in the region.