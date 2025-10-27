US and China Reach Framework for Trade Deal

The United States and China reached a preliminary trade framework that averts threatened 100% tariffs and sets up President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to finalize a deal Thursday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Sunday that negotiators from both countries came to terms on contentious points after two days of talks in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

“I think we’ve reached a substantial framework for the two leaders who will meet next Thursday,” Bessent told reporters, confirming the 100% tariff threat was effectively off the table.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said both sides reached a basic consensus on arrangements to address each side’s concerns and agreed to finalize specific details and proceed with domestic approval processes, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce.

The framework addresses several key issues including export controls on rare earth minerals, fentanyl trafficking, port fees and agricultural purchases. Bessent said he expects China to defer its rare earth export restrictions, possibly for a year, while the policy is reconsidered. The minerals are critical to manufacturing semiconductors, electric vehicles and defense technology.

China holds a near monopoly in processing rare earths, a group of 17 minerals including holmium, cerium and dysprosium. Beijing announced earlier this month it would require companies worldwide to acquire licenses to export rare earth magnets and some semiconductor materials containing even trace amounts of minerals sourced from China, with rules set to take effect December 1.

The US threatened 100% tariffs on Chinese goods starting November 1 in response to those export controls. Under the new framework, both sides agreed to pause those punitive actions.

Bessent also told reporters China agreed to make substantial purchases of US agricultural products, particularly soybeans. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said China has not covered all its soybean needs for December and January and is expected to resume those purchases.

The framework includes a finalized agreement on TikTok’s US operations, resolving a long disputed issue over the popular short video app. Bessent said all details are ironed out for the two leaders to complete the transaction.

Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang said the two sides reached preliminary consensus after intense consultations and constructive exchanges. He noted the US position had been tough while China defended its interests and rights firmly.

Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea. This will mark their first face to face meeting since Trump returned to the White House.

Trump expressed confidence about the upcoming meeting, saying the Chinese want to make a deal and so does the US. He suggested possible future meetings with Xi in China and at the White House or his Mar a Lago club in Florida.

Asian stock markets surged Monday on hopes of easing US and China tensions. The preliminary agreement marks a significant shift in tone after tensions escalated in September when the US expanded its export blacklist to hit more Chinese companies’ access to American technology.

The trade relationship between the world’s two largest economies is worth 660 billion US dollars annually. Any agreement is likely to be closely watched by markets after nearly a year of head spinning changes to trade and tariff policies between the two nations.

Beyond trade issues, Trump said he plans to discuss with Xi topics including Taiwan, the release of jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, and seeking China’s help in resolving Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Bessent told reporters Trump would most likely visit Xi in Beijing early next year, just ahead of Lunar New Year on February 17. A meeting in Washington would likely happen before Xi’s planned trip to the US next fall for the Group of 20 summit.

The negotiations in Malaysia were the fifth round of in person discussions between US and Chinese officials since May. The US delegation included Bessent and Greer, while China’s delegation was led by He and included Vice Finance Minister Liao Min.