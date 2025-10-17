Uruguay Makes History with Euthanasia Legalization

Uruguay has become the first country in Latin America to legalize euthanasia, marking a significant shift in regional attitudes toward end-of-life medical decisions. The Uruguayan Senate approved the so-called “Dignified Death” bill with 20 votes in favor from a total of 31 senators, following an earlier passage through the lower house in August with substantial majority support.

The legislation permits adult Uruguayan citizens who are mentally competent and diagnosed with terminal, irreversible diseases to choose euthanasia performed by qualified healthcare professionals. Notably, the law excludes assisted suicide through self-administered lethal medication, distinguishing it from practices in some other jurisdictions.

Senator Daniel Borbonet underscored the human dimension of the decision, stating that while life represents a fundamental right in both health and illness, it should never become an obligation when individuals face unbearable suffering. His comments reflected testimony from Uruguayan patients living with irreversible medical conditions who have advocated for this legal option.

Public sentiment in Uruguay aligns with the legislative decision. Recent polling indicates more than 60 percent of Uruguayans support legal euthanasia, whilst only 24 percent oppose the measure, suggesting broad social acceptance of the reform.

The Uruguayan parliament’s action reinforces the nation’s reputation as a progressive force within a predominantly Catholic region. Uruguay has previously pioneered legislation in Latin America permitting legalized cannabis, same-sex marriage, and abortion access. This latest development extends that pattern of socially liberal policymaking.

The legal landscape elsewhere in Latin America remains more restrictive. Colombia and Ecuador have decriminalized euthanasia without formally legalizing the practice, while Cuba permits terminal patients to refuse artificial life support measures but has not legalized assisted death.