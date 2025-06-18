UPSA introduces faculty journals to reduce dependency on foreign authored textbooks

As parts of the drive to provide students with accessible, high quality and cost-effective learning materials directly relevant to their studies University of Professional Students, Accra (UPSA) has launched its faculty authored text book project.

The initiative dubbed; “Faculty Journals” will support students to have easy access to resources tailored specifically to their courses with current curriculum objectives and will encourage faculty to engage in academic writing and publications in order to reduce dependence on expensive third-party text books.

The faculty journals in this regard comes along with essential benefits that enhances professionalism, reputation and academic profile through acknowledged intellectural contributions and faculty though shared academic materials.

It will further create access to cost effective text books directly aligned with course objectives in reducing financial burden as well as tailored curriculum with practical examples to enhance comprehension and application.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Vice – Chancellor of UPSA, Prof. John Mawutor, said it is the first step towards the realization of the faculty authored textbook initiative adding that the universities have relied heavily on foreign authored textbook.

He said the initiative will help change the narrative and bring to bear local industries and communities at the center of the university curriculum and will equip students with the requisite local text books that are academic rigorous.

“Lectures will engage local companies in case studies and translate them in to literature to teach students”, he added.

Report by Ben LARYEA