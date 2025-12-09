UPSA graduates 243 students and confers honoring doctorate on 3 Ghanaians

Report by Ben LARYEA

The University of Professional Studies, Accra [UPSA] has graduated a 243 students from the school of Graduate studies and comprises of 12 Doctors of philosophy students, 9 Master of science.

The occasion also witnessed conferment of honoring doctorate degrees to professor Joshua Alabi former Vice -Chancellor of UPSA and Board Chair of Ghana Commercial Bank, HE Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings former First Lady of the Republic and Founder. 31st December, Women’s Movement and Mr. Joseph K.Horgle- Founder and Executive Chairman of J.K Horgle Transport Co. Ltd.

Speaking at the Fifth session of the 17th congregation and conferment of honoring doctorate degrees, the Vice – chancellor of UPSA Prof. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor said management have rolled the Matic imitative to drive the University namely leverage information technology for transformative education.

Others include, building strategic partnership, promote interdisciplinary research, promote entrepreneurship, innovation, volunteers, uphold, protect and enhance the culture as well as brand UPSA.

On staff development, he said a scheme have been developed aimed to enhance teaching and research by supporting faculty and administrative staff in obtaining advanced degrees as 31 members of faculty and 10 senior non- teaching staff for doctoral and masters programmes locally and internationally.

The Vice- Chancellor said an endowment fund have been instituted geared towards supporting talented students who need resources to turn their vision and academic dreams into reality, adding that 10 of such students have benefited from the fund through scholarship.

He thus advised graduands to use the knowledge and skills acquired to make a difference by contributing to their community, adding that challenges will come in their working lives but embrace them with resilience and wisdom.

The Chief of staff, Jullius Debrah who represented the President of Ghana said commitment to works of the honorees have impacted towards the growth and development of the country and thus deserves the honor.

He however urged the graduands to exhibit the virtues and values of UPSA in all fields of working endeavors and emulate and draw lessons from their mentors.