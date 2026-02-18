UPSA Courts GRA Partnership as Diamond Jubilee Countdown Begins

A delegation from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) called on the leadership of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Monday, February 16, extending a formal invitation to the tax authority as part of a widening stakeholder mobilisation drive ahead of the institution’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

The delegation was led by Kwabena Agyekum, Chairman of the UPSA 60th Anniversary Planning Committee and Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG). He congratulated Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong and Dr. Martin Kolbil Yambrigya on their recent appointments, commending the Authority’s work and noting the growing footprint of UPSA graduates within national institutions.

Agyekum also proposed a collaborative visibility event, an “Evening with the Commissioner-General,” to be hosted on the UPSA campus, describing it as a platform that could deepen stakeholder participation in the milestone celebrations while spotlighting the Authority’s ties to the university.

Francis Dadzie, Vice Chairman of the Planning Committee and President of the UPSA Global Alumni Association, outlined the anniversary calendar. Highlights include the relaunch of the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) on March 17, 2026, a high-level Ghana Business Leaders’ Conclave on May 15, 2026, to be hosted by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and a Hackathon and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation Session designed to showcase student ingenuity.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, a distinguished UPSA alumnus, formally accepted an invitation to participate in the anniversary events during a courtesy call at Manhyia Palace on January 30, 2026. The Asantehene commended the university’s transformation from the Institute of Professional Studies into a fully accredited public university.

Dr. Yambrigya, himself a UPSA alumnus serving as Commissioner for Domestic Tax Revenue, welcomed the delegation warmly. He pledged to serve as an anniversary ambassador within the GRA and committed to mobilising the UPSA alumni network at the Authority and exploring co-branding and sponsorship opportunities aligned with the Authority’s ongoing programmes.

As a gesture of goodwill, the Planning Committee presented the GRA with the UPSA@60 Anniversary Plan Document and commemorative souvenirs.

UPSA’s year-long celebrations, running from August 2025 through June 2026, are anchored on the theme “Six Decades of Transformative Education: Empowering Africa’s Future Business Leaders.” The institution was founded in 1965 with five students in a rented Madina property and has since grown into Ghana’s only public professional university.