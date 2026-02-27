UPSA Chief Puts GH₵7bn Price Tag on Fugu Wednesday Policy

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, has put a concrete economic figure on the government’s Wear Fugu Wednesday directive, projecting that the policy could unlock a GH₵7 billion annual market if Ghanaian youth move quickly to build businesses around it.

Speaking at the 2026 Youth Economic Forum (YEF) held at UPSA under the theme “From Potential to Prosperity: Youth Driving the New Economy,” Prof. Mawutor challenged young entrepreneurs to stop treating government policy announcements as administrative exercises and start reading them as commercial signals with measurable business potential.

His calculation was straightforward. If half of Ghana’s estimated 13 million active workforce purchased two fugu garments annually at an average price of GH₵300 each, the cumulative market value would reach approximately GH₵7 billion per year. Even under a more conservative scenario, the over one million public sector workers on government payroll alone would generate guaranteed demand for at least two million garments annually, provided compliance becomes consistent and enforced.

The Vice-Chancellor drew a direct line between that demand and employment, estimating that a properly structured fugu value chain — covering cotton cultivation, traditional weaving, garment production, distribution and retail — could support more than 800,000 jobs across the country. He also argued that sustained local consumption of fugu could reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported fabrics, with downstream benefits for foreign exchange and currency stability. He referenced the Friday Wear policy of the John Agyekum Kufuor administration as a precedent that delivered a tangible boost to the local textile industry when institutional backing was sustained.

The economic case for fugu has gained additional credibility in recent weeks. Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa drew international attention to the garment at the 39th African Union (AU) Summit in February 2026, where other African foreign ministers and heads of state expressed interest in acquiring the smock. A formal Fugu and Kente exhibition is now scheduled for Zambia from March 6 to 8, 2026, as part of the government’s wider cultural export strategy.

Beyond the commercial pitch, Prof. Mawutor used the forum to address what he described as a deepening integrity problem among Ghanaian youth. He announced that UPSA has introduced compulsory courses in ethics alongside a mandatory entrepreneurship graduation requirement, describing the two as inseparable foundations for building sustainable businesses. He warned that innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), fintech and clean energy would remain fragile without the ethical grounding to sustain it.

The YEF 2026 was organised by the Business and Financial Times (B&FT) in partnership with Ecobank Ghana, UPSA and the Moreshet Foundation. The forum featured masterclass sessions on marketing and banking access, and an Entrepreneurial Challenge Pitch competition offering cash prizes ranging from GH₵15,000 to GH₵50,000 alongside mentorship support for the top five finalists.