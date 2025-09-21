Upper West TEWU Joins Nationwide Strike

The Upper West Regional branch of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) has declared an indefinite strike, joining a nationwide action over poor conditions of service for non-teaching staff in Ghana’s education sector.

Samuel K. Berko, Regional Senior Industrial Relations Officer for TEWU in the Upper West, announced at a press conference in Wa that members are fully participating in the industrial action that began on September 19, 2025.

Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) in Ghana has declared an indefinite nationwide strike from September 19, 2025, over stalled conditions of service, delayed promotions, and pay disparities, affecting the academic calendar across affected institutions.

The strike encompasses all non-teaching staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES), public and technical universities, the Ghana Library Authority, and the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board. Berko confirmed that members in the region are fully participating in the industrial action, which began on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Berko apologized for the short notice given to the media, explaining that similar press conferences were being held across all regions to announce the same decision. He was accompanied by key regional officers including the regional chairman, finance committee chair, youth secretary, and other council members.

Reading a statement from the TEWU General Secretary, Berko said non-teaching staff have faced years of neglect despite their critical role in the education system. The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) says it has endured for too long the unfair treatment and disregard for its members by the government in signing their Conditions of Service.

The union is demanding the immediate signing of Conditions of Service for all non-teaching staff across affected institutions, and the inclusion of non-teaching staff of the Ghana Education Service in the Continuous Professional Development Allowance scheduled to be paid in September.

Additional demands include payment of outstanding weekend and overtime allowances owed to security and catering personnel, and resolution of long-standing promotion grievances affecting non-teaching staff in GES. Many staff members have reportedly stagnated in their ranks despite meeting requirements for promotion, affecting morale and productivity.

Berko emphasized that the strike targets what he described as an unfair system undermining the dignity and rights of TEWU members, not students or parents. He called on the government, particularly the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, to urgently resolve the outstanding issues.

The industrial action has spread nationwide, with members in the Volta and Oti Regions also joining the strike.

Members of the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) in Kadjebi have also joined the nationwide indefinite strike, demonstrating the widespread nature of the industrial action.

The strike affects multiple educational institutions across Ghana, including public universities, technical universities, and basic education schools under GES. Non-teaching staff include administrative personnel, security guards, cleaners, librarians, laboratory technicians, and other support staff essential to educational operations.

Berko urged all TEWU members in the Upper West Region to stay home in solidarity until further notice, warning that their patience should not be mistaken for weakness. The union maintains that its members have been sidelined in welfare benefits and conditions of service guaranteed under Ghana’s Labour Act.

The nationwide strike represents one of the largest industrial actions by educational workers in recent years, potentially disrupting academic activities across Ghana’s educational institutions. TEWU’s demands focus on equitable treatment for non-teaching staff who provide essential support services in the education sector.

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and relevant government agencies face pressure to address the union’s concerns to restore normalcy to affected educational institutions nationwide.