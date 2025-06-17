Upper West Akim MP Tours BECE Centres, Encourages Candidates

The Member of Parliament for Upper West Akim Constituency in the Eastern Region, Hon. Drah Kwasi Emmanuel, has visited all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centres in his constituency to show support and motivate candidates.

As part of his visit on Day 4 of the ongoing BECE, Hon. Drah toured the four examination centres within the district, including those in Adeiso and surrounding communities.

He commended the students for their dedication and expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the exams.

“I have seen a lot of seriousness among the candidates. I interacted with centre coordinators, and everything seems to be going well,” he said.

“The enthusiasm shown by the students is a positive sign of how prepared they are.”

The MP paid particular attention to the mathematics paper, urging students to give it their best effort.

He emphasized that performance in mathematics often influences the courses students are eligible to pursue at the senior high school level.

“Maths determines most of the courses one does in SHS, so I encouraged them to do well,” he added.

Hon. Drah reaffirmed his commitment to supporting education in the constituency and encouraged the students to remain focused throughout the examination period.