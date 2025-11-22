Upper East Region Records Zero Corruption Reports Despite Rising Bribery

Not a single person in Ghana’s Upper East Region reported bribery incidents to anti corruption institutions in 2025, even as the region recorded a threefold increase in favor based corruption, according to a new government report. The finding comes from the Ghana Statistical Service’s (GSS) Governance Series Wave 2 Report, which tracks citizen experiences with corruption as part of United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) indicators.

The zero reporting rate in the Upper East Region represents a dramatic drop from the previous year, when 13.5 percent of bribery victims reported incidents to authorities. The report revealed that favor exchanges, which are non monetary forms of corruption, surged from 10.4 percent to 32.7 percent in the region between the two survey waves, the highest increase recorded in any category nationwide.

Awal Ahmed Kariama, executive director of RISE Ghana, a human rights organization based in Bolgatanga, said the zero reporting rate reflects deep seated problems in Ghana’s anti corruption system rather than an absence of corruption. A lot of people are not aware, first of all, that it is a criminal act to give or receive bribes, Kariama said during the report’s regional dissemination in Bolgatanga. The two actors involved, if somebody asks you to pay a bribe, engage in any corrupt act, you have a moral obligation, a legal obligation to report the person, he explained.

Kariama identified three main barriers preventing citizens from reporting corruption: ignorance about which institutions handle corruption complaints, skepticism that reporting will lead to action, and lack of feedback from authorities when cases are reported. Some people who want to report feel that there will not be any difference, he said. Traditionally, institutions that are supposed to look into these matters, like the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and others, as well as other criminal proceedings, we don’t get the feedback or closure, according to Kariama.

The report found that nationally, 14.3 percent of Ghanaians who had contact with public officials gave bribes, down from 18.4 percent in the previous wave. However, among those who did give bribes, the frequency increased dramatically, with 24 percent reporting they gave bribes five or more times, compared to 6.9 percent previously. Money remained the predominant form of additional payment at 72.1 percent, though favor exchanges increased from 4.4 percent to 15.9 percent nationally.

Upper East Region also recorded one of the highest rates of payments exceeding 1,000 Ghanaian cedis, at 19.1 percent, nearly triple the 7.1 percent recorded in the first wave. Kariama noted that Ghana has strong whistleblower protections through the Whistleblower Act, which guarantees anonymity and safety for those who report corruption. The issue of fear is not there because there are provisions for the reporter to be safe and be protected, he said. But why are we not still reporting? I think it’s about the level of ignorance, the lack of interest, and then the issue of apathy in terms of whether action will be taken or not, Kariama explained.

The Ghana Statistical Service released the report on 20 November during African Statistics Day celebrations. The survey measures actual corruption experiences rather than perceptions, tracking SDG Indicator 16.5.1, which monitors the proportion of people who paid bribes to public officials in the previous 12 months. Nationally, only 5.8 percent of those who gave bribes reported the incidents to anti corruption institutions, down from 15 percent in the first wave.

The Volta, Upper West and North East regions recorded the highest reporting rates at 18.1 percent, 14.1 percent and 12.1 percent respectively. The Wave 2 report surveyed more than 5,640 respondents across Ghana from January to June 2025, providing updated insights into changing governance dynamics and ongoing efforts to strengthen transparency and citizen focused public institutions.

Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu noted that findings from Wave Two confirm a continued decline in bribery prevalence overall. CHRAJ Commissioner Dr Joseph Whittal described the report as wonderful, praising it for providing solid evidence to combat corruption. He added that civil society organizations could rely on the report’s findings for policy advocacy and urged government to use the data to help craft more effective anti corruption strategies.