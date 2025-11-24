Upper East Region Records Over 4500 Teenage Pregnancies in 2025

The Upper East Region has recorded 4,540 teenage pregnancies between January and October 2025, sparking concerns that this year’s figures could surpass the previous year’s total despite ongoing interventions to address the challenge.

Dora Kulariba, the Upper East Regional Adolescent Health Focal Person, revealed the alarming statistics while addressing participants at a Regional Stakeholders Dialogue on Combating Teenage Pregnancies and Sexual Abuse in Schools. The event, held on November 22, 2025, in Bolgatanga, marked World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Violence.

The region recorded 4,721 teenage pregnancies throughout 2024. With ten months of 2025 already accounting for 4,540 cases, health officials fear the number will climb rapidly as the festive season approaches, potentially exceeding last year’s total.

Kulariba emphasized that the figures represent actual counts of girls aged 10 to 19 years who became pregnant and accessed health services. She noted the number of teenage pregnancies recorded over the years remains a major source of worry, stressing that teenagers who cannot abstain from sexual activity must endeavor to protect themselves from pregnancy.

Bawku West District emerged as the worst affected area, recording 713 pregnancies during the period. Pusiga District followed with high numbers, while Bolgatanga East registered the fewest cases with 85 pregnancies.

Speaking at the dialogue, Kulariba expressed concern about reaching 4,000 cases before the year ended. She urged young people to prioritize protection if abstinence proves difficult, highlighting the critical need for pregnancy prevention among adolescents.

Teenage pregnancy continues to pose significant developmental challenges in the region despite interventions from governmental and non-governmental organizations. The persistent high rates have prompted renewed calls for comprehensive action from all stakeholders.

Multiple factors contribute to the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies, according to stakeholders at the dialogue. Weak enforcement of existing child protection and sexual offense laws tops the list of concerns. Stigma and a culture of silence surrounding sexual health issues prevent open discussions and early interventions.

Limited access to sexual and reproductive health education leaves many adolescents without crucial information about protecting themselves. Economic vulnerability pushes some young girls into situations that increase their pregnancy risk. Inadequate support systems mean teenagers facing challenges often lack guidance or resources to make informed decisions.

The Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Upper East Regional Director, Abdulai Jaladeen, identified the disparity between marriage and consent laws as a contributory factor. The laws set the ages at 16 and 18 years respectively, creating confusion about legal protections for adolescent girls. He called on government to reconcile the two ages to strengthen legal systems against perpetrators of sexual abuse and exploitation.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed November 18 as World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Violence in November 2022. The day aims to increase global awareness of child sexual abuse trauma and prompt action by states toward preventing such abuse while supporting survivor healing.

Upper East Regional Minister Donatus Atanga Akamugri stated the region cannot develop when children, especially girls, continue facing abuses and exploitation. His remarks underscored the developmental implications of teenage pregnancy and child protection failures.

Data from Ghana Health Service showed the region recorded 2,436 teenage pregnancies between January and May 2025 alone, including 25 pregnancies among girls aged 10 to 14. These numbers highlight the severity of the situation, with very young adolescents facing pregnancy risks and consequences.

ActionAid Ghana has called for stronger, coordinated protection systems that safeguard children, especially girls, from sexual abuse. The organization emphasizes that each pregnancy case represents a girl whose dignity, future and right to bodily integrity have been violated.

The stakeholders’ dialogue brought together representatives from state child protection institutions, gender and human rights organizations, and adolescent school children. The gathering aimed to foster collective action in ending sexual abuse and teenage pregnancies through coordinated efforts across sectors.

Health officials continue urging communities to prioritize adolescent sexual and reproductive health education. They emphasize the importance of creating safe spaces where teenagers can access accurate information and services without stigma or judgment.

The rising numbers demonstrate an urgent need for intensified prevention efforts, improved enforcement of protective laws, expanded access to youth-friendly health services, and sustained community engagement to address root causes of teenage pregnancy in the Upper East Region.