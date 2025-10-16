Upper East Police Announce Mass Burial for Unclaimed Bodies

The Upper East Regional Police Command has announced that Bolgatanga Regional Hospital will conduct a mass burial for several unidentified bodies currently stored at the facility’s morgue, marking another effort by Ghanaian hospitals to address overcrowding in their mortuary facilities.

In a statement issued in October 2025 and signed by Chief Inspector Abdul Rahman Sumaila, police urged members of the public to visit the hospital to identify and claim the remains of their relatives before the burial takes place. The announcement follows similar exercises conducted by other Ghanaian medical facilities grappling with space constraints in their morgues.

The police statement emphasized an unusual but practical recommendation for residents. Authorities cautioned people to always carry valid national identification cards when leaving their homes to help officials identify victims in the event of an emergency or accident. It’s a sobering reminder of how identification becomes critical when tragedy strikes unexpectedly.

While the October 2025 statement didn’t specify exactly how many bodies would be included in the mass burial, previous exercises in the Upper East Region provide context for the scale of the challenge. Back in 2023, the same hospital had accumulated 27 unidentified bodies collected from various locations across the region between 2020 and 2023, according to earlier police announcements.

This recurring pattern highlights a persistent issue facing Ghana’s healthcare system. When people die in accidents, on the streets, or in circumstances where immediate family cannot be located, their remains end up in hospital morgues. Months and sometimes years pass without anyone coming forward to claim them. Eventually, hospitals must clear space to accommodate new arrivals, leading to these mass burial exercises.

The Upper East situation mirrors what’s happening elsewhere in Ghana. Earlier this year, the Police Hospital in Accra announced plans to bury approximately 200 unclaimed bodies that had accumulated in its mortuary. That facility set a February 28, 2025 deadline for families to come forward, after which all remaining bodies would be interred in a collective burial.

Similarly, the Police Hospital in Bogoso, Western Region, scheduled a burial for seven bodies that had been in storage for 20 months. Tema General Hospital also planned a mass burial to address morgue congestion. These parallel situations suggest a nationwide challenge rather than an isolated regional problem.

The difficulties these hospitals face go beyond simple space constraints. Maintaining bodies for extended periods strains refrigeration systems, increases electricity costs, and affects the facilities’ ability to serve current patients whose families need mortuary services. Yet rushing to dispose of remains feels disrespectful and denies families closure if they’re still searching for missing loved ones.

That tension explains why authorities typically issue public notices weeks or months before proceeding with mass burials. It’s an attempt to balance operational necessity with human dignity and the hope that someone, somewhere, might recognize a missing family member and come forward.

The police statement reflected this sensitivity. Officials reiterated their commitment to maintaining public safety and ensuring dignity in handling unidentified bodies, while appealing to families to cooperate with hospital authorities before the planned disposal exercise.

For families with missing relatives, the process of checking hospital morgues can be emotionally devastating. Yet it remains a necessary step when someone disappears. The Upper East Regional Police Command has encouraged anyone with concerns about missing family members to contact either the Medical Director of Bolgatanga Regional Hospital or the Regional Police Command directly.

The identification card recommendation, while practical, also highlights broader questions about how societies handle sudden death and identification. In Ghana, as in many countries, not everyone carries official identification regularly. Road accident victims, people who suffer medical emergencies while traveling, or those experiencing homelessness may lack immediate identification, complicating efforts to notify next of kin.

Bolgatanga Regional Hospital itself has undergone significant upgrades in recent years. President Akufo-Addo commissioned the third phase of rehabilitation in August 2024, with the $52 million project funded by the Saudi Fund for Development including modernized facilities and expanded infrastructure. Despite these improvements to patient care areas, the morgue capacity challenges persist.

As the deadline for this latest mass burial approaches, families across the Upper East Region face an uncomfortable task: checking whether their missing loved ones might be among the unidentified remains. It’s a grim but necessary part of bringing closure to unanswered questions about disappeared family members.

The recurring nature of these mass burial announcements across multiple regions suggests Ghana may need systemic solutions beyond individual hospital efforts. Whether through improved national missing persons databases, enhanced inter-hospital communication systems, or public awareness campaigns about the importance of carrying identification, the pattern indicates room for innovation in how authorities handle and track unidentified remains.

For now, the immediate focus remains on giving families one more opportunity to identify and properly bury their loved ones before the hospital proceeds with the mass burial that will bring this chapter to a close for the unclaimed bodies currently in storage.