Upper East Minister Calls for Unity to Quell School Unrest

The Upper East Regional Minister has issued a strong appeal for collective action to tackle a wave of indiscipline sweeping through senior high schools in the area.

Donatus Akamugri’s call comes after a series of violent incidents have forced multiple schools to temporarily shut down.

The most recent case involved the Bolgatanga Technical Institute, known as BOTECH. A violent clash among students escalated into significant destruction, damaging the school’s library, administrative offices, and other vital infrastructure. This event is part of a troubling pattern of unrest that has plagued the region’s educational institutions.

Minister Akamugri stressed that solving this crisis cannot fall to the government alone. He insists that religious leaders, traditional authorities, and all educational stakeholders must come together to address the root causes of this behavior and restore order.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the riots at BOTECH. The goal is to move beyond the immediate incident and understand the deeper issues fueling this repeated cycle of student violence and indiscipline in the region.