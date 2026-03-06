Upper East Health Directorate Launches Annual Staff Excellence Awards

The Upper East Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has launched an annual awards programme to recognise and reward exceptional performance among health workers and facilities across the region, with the inaugural event scheduled for later this month.

Dr Braimah Baba Abubakari, the Regional Director of Health Service, announced the initiative through a letter signed by Mr Paschal Dongzuing, Deputy Director of Administration. The programme, embedded within the GHS Staff Welfare and Performance Management System, aims to instil professionalism and regional pride among health workers while driving improvements in healthcare quality and patient outcomes.

The first awards event is set for 24 and 25 March 2026 at the Dr John Koku Awoonor-Williams In-Service Training and Conference Centre in Bolgatanga. Due to time constraints, only institutional and facility-level awards will be considered for the 2025 performance year, with broader individual staff categories to follow in subsequent editions.

To oversee the programme, Dr Abubakari has constituted a ten-member Regional Awards Committee chaired by Mr Dongzuing, with Mr Dickson Nsoh, Acting Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, serving as Secretary. The committee includes senior officials spanning public health, clinical care, human resources, finance, and hospital administration, as well as representatives from the Bongo District Hospital and the Bolgatanga Municipal Health Directorate.

The committee is tasked with developing award criteria across four broad categories covering general staff at all levels of healthcare delivery, institutional performance, leadership excellence, and special recognition for key partners and stakeholders. The group must also identify funding and sponsorship sources and submit a report to the Regional Director within two weeks of each annual event.

The awards will assess performance across Municipal and District Health Directorates (MDHD), hospitals, health centres, and Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, with the objective of promoting innovation, good governance, and best practices throughout the region’s healthcare network.