Upper East Farmers Left Without Feed Ghana Fertiliser Support

Farmers in Ghana’s Upper East Region remain without fertilizer support from the government’s flagship Feed Ghana Programme, five months after President John Dramani Mahama launched the initiative designed to revolutionize agricultural production across the country.

Zakaria Fuseini, the regional director of the Department of Food and Agriculture, confirmed that “no fertiliser in the name of Feed Ghana has come to the region” despite repeated assurances from government officials that supplies are imminent. The revelation exposes significant implementation gaps in a programme central to the administration’s agricultural transformation agenda.

Speaking to reporters in Bolgatanga, Fuseini described the Feed Ghana Programme as laudable in concept but acknowledged the reality facing farmers remains unchanged. The region has only distributed small quantities of fertilizer leftover from previous government support programmes, leaving current farming activities largely dependent on private sector purchases or traditional farming methods.

The Feed Ghana Programme was officially launched on April 12, 2025, in Techiman, Bono East Region, marking what the Ministry of Food and Agriculture described as “a significant stride towards enhancing food security and propelling economic transformation.” The initiative forms part of the broader Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda (AETA), designed to modernize Ghana’s agricultural sector.

The programme encompasses several ambitious sub-projects including the Transformational Grains Development Project, Roots & Tubers Development Project, Vegetable Development Project, Livestock Development Project, and the Poultry “Farm to Table” initiatives. Central to these efforts is the reintroduction of a national fertilizer subsidy scheme, which has yet to materialize in the Upper East Region.

Despite the fertilizer shortage, Fuseini expressed confidence that food production levels would remain stable across the region. He emphasized that farmers are being encouraged to adopt improved agricultural practices, optimize farm sizes, and focus on productivity per unit area rather than expanding cultivation areas without proper inputs.

The regional director’s optimistic outlook reflects a pragmatic approach to agricultural challenges, acknowledging that productivity improvements depend more on farming techniques than land expansion. He suggested that available fertilizer supplies, when they eventually arrive, would likely be stored for distribution during the upcoming dry season farming period.

The Feed Ghana Programme was designed to support farmers with improved seeds, fertilizers, mechanization services, and extension advice while promoting climate-smart practices across multiple crop categories including cereals, legumes, vegetables, tubers, and tree crops, alongside expanded livestock and poultry production.

The implementation challenges in the Upper East Region occur against a backdrop of broader fertilizer sector developments. Ghana is simultaneously developing a $5 billion fertilizer manufacturing hub at the Petroleum Hub in Atuabo, with construction scheduled to commence in October 2025, representing a long-term solution to fertilizer supply constraints.

Additionally, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture recently received 2,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer from Morocco’s government to support national agricultural efforts, though distribution appears concentrated in other regions rather than reaching the Upper East.

The Upper East Region’s agricultural sector faces particular vulnerabilities due to its location in Ghana’s northern savanna zone, where farming activities depend heavily on seasonal rainfall patterns and soil fertility management. The region’s farmers traditionally rely on both rainy season cultivation and dry season irrigation farming, making fertilizer availability crucial for maintaining year-round production cycles.

Fuseini’s commitment to maintaining production levels despite input shortages demonstrates the resilience of regional agricultural systems. However, the situation highlights potential coordination challenges between national policy announcements and regional implementation mechanisms within Ghana’s agricultural support framework.

The Feed Ghana Programme represents President Mahama’s administration’s most significant agricultural policy initiative, with expectations that it will reduce food import dependency, boost agro-industry development, and create employment opportunities particularly targeting youth and women in rural areas.

The programme’s comprehensive scope includes establishing farmer service centers for extension and mechanization support, advancing climate-smart farming practices, promoting urban and peri-urban horticulture, and supporting institutional and community gardening initiatives across Ghana’s agricultural landscape.